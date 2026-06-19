Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Pre-order, Before Launch

After a decade-long wait and so many delays, Rockstar Games is finally releasing GTA 6 this year. The GTA 6 takes over the top headlines with the announcement of starting the pre-orders starting this month, alongside the official cover picture. Pre-orders for the game will give the fans an early chance to get a hands-on experience of the game earlier after the official release. Not only the pre-order, infact the game-maker has officially confirmed the release date for GTA 6 as well.

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Key Highlights Rockstar Games takes cover on the internet for its GTA 6 Pre-Order announcement.

Fans can pre-order the game starting from June 25 through both digital stores and official retailers.

GTA 6 will be officially released on 19 November. However, the fans who pre-order will have a chance to get an early hands-on of the game after release.

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You Can Pre-order GTA 6 This Month – Confirms Rockstar Games

After so many delays, Rockstar Games has released the official cover of GTA 6, alongside confirming the pre-order date on June 25. Fans can pre-order GTA 6 through both digital stores and a few selected retailers. As per the confirmation, GTA 6 will be officially released on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Talking about the cover, Rockstar shares a glimpse into the main characters of the game, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who will take the story ahead in the game.

The cover also includes some sports cars, a helicopter with a minigun, a speedboat, and even an alligator within the logo. Rockstar Games has also released a 32-second trailer giving a glimpse into how the game will look.