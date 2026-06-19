Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Pre-order, Before Launch

Highlights
- Rockstar Games announces to start pre-orders for GTA 6, starting from June 25, 2026.
- Alongside the pre-order, the official release is confirmed for 19 November.
- The game maker also releases the official cover of the game, highlighting both main characters of the game.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
After a decade-long wait and so many delays, Rockstar Games is finally releasing GTA 6 this year. The GTA 6 takes over the top headlines with the announcement of starting the pre-orders starting this month, alongside the official cover picture. Pre-orders for the game will give the fans an early chance to get a hands-on experience of the game earlier after the official release. Not only the pre-order, infact the game-maker has officially confirmed the release date for GTA 6 as well.
Key Highlights
- Rockstar Games takes cover on the internet for its GTA 6 Pre-Order announcement.
- Fans can pre-order the game starting from June 25 through both digital stores and official retailers.
- GTA 6 will be officially released on 19 November. However, the fans who pre-order will have a chance to get an early hands-on of the game after release.
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You Can Pre-order GTA 6 This Month – Confirms Rockstar Games
After so many delays, Rockstar Games has released the official cover of GTA 6, alongside confirming the pre-order date on June 25. Fans can pre-order GTA 6 through both digital stores and a few selected retailers. As per the confirmation, GTA 6 will be officially released on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.
Talking about the cover, Rockstar shares a glimpse into the main characters of the game, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who will take the story ahead in the game.
The cover also includes some sports cars, a helicopter with a minigun, a speedboat, and even an alligator within the logo. Rockstar Games has also released a 32-second trailer giving a glimpse into how the game will look.