Netflix to Bring 40 New Game Titles this Year

Netflix, the online streaming giant, is going to bring 40 new game titles for users in 2023. Netflix introduced games as a part of the subscription to its platform a little while back. The aim is to provide as much entertainment as possible to the consumers who are paying money for the subscription. Users get access to game titles even with a standard subscription to the platform. In 2023, Netflix plans to launch 40 new game titles for Android and iOS users.

The company is working with partners to develop new games. Names such as Ubisoft and Super Evil Megacorp are going to help Netflix bring new gaming titles to its platform. As of now, the streaming giant has launched 55 games for users since November 2021. With the addition of 40 new games this year, the number would reach close to 100. Netflix Games is also expected to soon add something related to the popular franchise Assasin's Creed.

There are some games which are related to the Netflix movie and TV titles. But some games are also coming in the future that won't be related to any movies or TV shows at all. This would put Netflix in direct competition with platforms such as Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass. Users can download the Netflix Games as independent apps from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. You can definitely also take the help of the Netflix App to find yourself games that the platform owns and is offering to users to play.

Note that the games under Netflix Games are full premium games, but if you have a subscription to the platform to access these games, then you won't have to spend any additional money to play them. There are no in-app purchases that users have to worry about.