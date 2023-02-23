PUBG Mobile, BGMI Maker Krafton Launches New Game in India

Krafton is known for making some of the world's most popular multiplayer online games. In India, the company has previously launched famous titles such as PUBG Mobile and BGMI. Now, to deepen its journey further, Krafton is bringing a new game to the Indian market. To be precise, its subsidiary called, Dreamotion, is launching a new game called Road to Valor: Empires.

Road to Valor: Empires is up for Pre-Registrations

The game is now up for pre-registrations in the Indian market. It is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. From March 16, 2023, the game is expected to be available for downloads. Users who pre-register for the game will get some free perks.

The company has said that Road to Valor: Empires has some India-specific features. These features include full-fledged Hindi language support. There would also be some in-app rewards for Indian users, starting at around Rs 29 only.

This is a PVP (Player vs Player) game and would be completely different from what you experienced with games such as PUBG Mobile and BGMI. If you have ever played Age of Empires, you might get a similar sort of experience. However, in this game, users would be given the opportunity to select the mythical characters they want to play with.

Some of the game's characters that would be available for users are Odin, Athena, Caesar, and more. Players could also host custom rooms where they can enjoy multi-player modes and spectate others.

Meanwhile, Krafton’s BGMI and PUBG Mobile still stand banned in India. Earlier, there were reports that Krafton was in talks with the Indian government to resolve the issues and bring back the popular games. But the development around these statements has not come in for months now.