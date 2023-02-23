Airtel Deploys AI Based Speech Analytics Solution to Improve Customer Experience

Bharti Airtel, a global communications solutions provider, has collaborated with NVIDIA, an American multinational technology company, to build an AI-powered speech analytics solution to improve the customer experience for all inbound calls to the Bharti Airtel customer care centre.

Airtel Contact Center Operations

Airtel says its contact centre operations are among the busiest in the world, with over 360 million customers served, and more than 100 million calls handled annually. As a result, providing customers with a high-quality experience remains the top priority. However, auditing contact centre agents using manual solutions posed a significant challenge given this scale.

Airtel Now Leverages AI-Powered Solution

To overcome this significant challenge, Airtel has built an Ai-based solution in collaboration with NVIDIA. Airtel now uses this solution and runs the automated speed recognition algorithm on 84% of its calls at the contact centres.

This solution helps Airtel identify areas where its agents can improve their interactions with consumers, resulting in an enhanced customer experience. For instance, if an agent keeps a consumer on hold for an extended period, Airtel can identify the issue and make the necessary adjustments to minimise wait time. However, providing these insights on a scale as large as Airtel's can be costly due to the significant computing requirements involved.

Automated Speech Recognition Technology

Airtel said it leveraged NVIDIA's NVIDIANeMo conversational AI toolkit and NVIDIA Triton Inference Server, a multi-framework inference serving software, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite.

Airtel's deep learning-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) models and NVIDIA's advanced software allow Airtel to interpret language accurately and implement practical changes to improve its operations, benefiting both agents and customers.

Environmentally Friendly Option

Moreover, this provides an output at only 30% of the typical computing cost, making it an efficient and cost-effective solution. Additionally, it has a much lower carbon footprint than traditional technology, resulting in lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making it an environmentally-friendly option.

AI in the telecommunications Industry

Airtel says it views this collaboration with NVIDIA as an exciting step forward in using AI in the telecommunications industry. Airtel also said it is actively pursuing cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML in various aspects of its operations. For instance, the network teams are currently utilising AI and ML to deploy towers more efficiently and in the Wynk music service to drive personalisation.