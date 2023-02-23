Bharti Airtel Creates Airtel 5G Plus Experience Zones at Stores

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications services provider, announced that it has created 5G Experience Zones across all its retail stores in the country. Bharti Airtel was the first company to launch 5G services in India, and today its services are available across 20 states, with Airtel 5G Plus live in 134 cities.

Airtel 5G Experience Zones Over 1000 Stores

Bharti Airtel says,"An open invitation to all customers to come and experience ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus in its specially curated demo zones."

Airtel is demonstrating the capabilities of 5G to consumers through its specially crafted Airtel 5G Experience Zones. These 5G Experience zones offer customers a glimpse into the lightning-fast data speeds of 5G and highlight emerging use cases such as immersive virtual reality entertainment, cloud gaming and more.

As an industry leader, Airtel aims to simplify the technology for customers and enable them to experience the true potential of 5G. Over 1000 stores are equipped with specially trained executives who not only demonstrate use cases but also provide comprehensive information on 5G and Airtel's offerings.

India's First Live 5G Network by Airtel

Over the past year, Airtel has showcased the potential of 5G with a range of compelling use cases that will transform the way customers live their lives and conduct business. From launching India's first live 5G network in Hyderabad to recreating the exhilarating in-stadium experience of Kapil Dev's iconic 175-run innings from the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and even enabling the first 5G-enabled rural school to showcase future real-life 5G applications, Airtel has remained at the forefront of 5G innovation.

Additionally, Airtel has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility 5G-enabled, further cementing its commitment to driving 5G advancements.

Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel has most recently launched its 5G Plus services in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities to 134. Haridwar is a beautiful city with a rich cultural and religious heritage. All existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Bharti Airtel plans to expand Airtel 5G Plus services to 300 cities by March 2023 and cover all Urban areas by March 2024.

As a TelecomTalk Reader, you can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.