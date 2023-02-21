Airtel Xstream Fiber Is Soon Launching in Over 150 Cities: Check Details

Airtel Xstream Fiber is a high-speed broadband service offered by Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications companies. Airtel Xstream Fiber provides a fast and reliable internet connection with speeds up to 1 Gbps. Airtel Xstream Fiber service is available in select cities across India and offers a variety of plans to suit different usage requirements. Bharti Airtel offers Unlimited data on all its Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. As part of its rapid expansion, Airtel Xstream Fiber may soon be coming to your city. Check the complete list of Airtel Xstream Fiber coming soon cities in the list below.

Cities That Will Soon Get Airtel Xstream Fiber Services

Step into the experience of unlimited broadband plans with Airtel fibernet technology with Airtel Xstream Fiber soon launching in these cities.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Coming Soon Cities 1- 60

Sl. No City Name Sl. No City Name Sl. No City Name 1 Adoor 21 Banbasa 41 Chhindwara 2 Aland 22 Bangarapet 42 Chikodi 3 Alathur 23 Barnala 43 Chilakaluripet 4 Amalapuram 24 Barwani 44 Chiplun 5 Amb 25 Basoda 45 Chirawa 6 Anand 26 Bemitra 46 Chittur 7 Angul 27 Bhadrachalam 47 Chopda 8 Arambag 28 Bhadrawati 48 Dalsinghsarai 9 Armur 29 Bhawanipatana 49 Darwha 10 Aroor 30 Bhind 50 Dhar 11 Ashta 31 Bilaspur 51 Dharapuram 12 Atmakur 32 Birpara 52 Dhariwal 13 Ausa 33 Bolpur 53 Dhoraji 14 Avinashi 34 Bongaon 54 Dhupguri 15 Badvel 35 Budhlada 55 Dinanagar 16 Bagepalli 36 Cachar 56 Dwarka 17 Baijnath 37 Chamoli 57 Edappal 18 Baikunthpur 38 Chandpur 58 Falna 19 Bakhtiarpur 39 Cheyyar 59 Farakka 20 Balasinor 40 Chhibramau 60 Gangarampur

Airtel Xstream Fiber Coming Soon Cities 61- 120

Sl. No City Name Sl. No City Name Sl. No City Name 61 Gangoh 81 Kawardha 101 Malur 62 Gobichettipalayam 82 Kendrapara 102 Mandvi 63 Gomoh 83 Keshod 103 Mawlai 64 Gondal 84 Khairagarh 104 Mettur 65 Halol 85 Khairthal 105 Mewat 66 Halvad 86 Khambhat 106 Mokama 67 Harapanahalli 87 Kodagu 107 Mukerian 68 Irinjalakkuda 88 Kondagoan 108 Nagarkurnool 69 Jangipur 89 Kotagiri 109 Namchi 70 Jaynagar Mazilpur 90 Kovur 110 Naspur 71 Jorethang 91 Kunzer 111 Nawalgarh 72 Kandi 92 Kurseong 112 Nidadavole 73 Kanjikode 93 Ladnu 113 Nokha 74 Kanker 94 Lalkuan 114 Osiyan 75 Karaikal 95 Lalsot 115 Palladam 76 Karimganj 96 Lunawada 116 Pampady 77 Karkala 97 Magam 117 Pantnagar 78 Kasaragod 98 Mahasamund 118 Pathanamthitta 79 Katwa 99 Makrana 119 Patti 80 Kaushambi 100 Malbazar 120 Pauri

Airtel Xstream Fiber Coming Soon Cities 121 - 157

Sl. No City Name Sl. No City Name 121 Perintalmanna 141 Saran 122 Petlad 142 Sathupalli 123 Phalodi 143 Sendhwa 124 Pilibanga 144 Sira 125 Podili 145 Sonari 126 Punalur 146 Sujanpur 127 Qadian 147 Talcher 128 Raiganj 148 Tanakpur 129 Raikot 149 Thamaraserry 130 Rajgangpur 150 Thiruvannamalai 131 Ramanathapuram 151 Tohana 132 Rampura Phul 152 Udumalaipettai 133 Rampurhat 153 Upleta 134 Rania 154 Vapi 135 Ranibennur 155 Vinukonda 136 Rawatsar 156 Visnagar 137 Repalle 157 Yawal 138 Rudraprayag 139 Sampla 140 Samrala

These 157 cities will soon get Airtel Xstream Fiber services.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

As of December 31, 2022, Airtel Broadband services are available in 1,140 cities, up from 847 last year. Airtel has added a total of 293 new cities where the telco has been offering its high-speed broadband services through Airtel Xstream Fiber over the last year. Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, during his Q3FY23 Earnings call, said the company has around 24 - 25 million home passes and is on track to achieve a 30 million home passes milestone.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Entry-Level Plan

Airtel's entry-level Airtel Xstream Fiber plan (Basic) offering starts at Rs 499 and offers Unlimited Internet at 40 Mbps, Unlimited Local and STD calls using Landline and includes Airtel Thanks Benefits. In addition, Airtel customers can enjoy 1 Year of Xstream premium, Wynk and much more with Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. Airtel also offers a free Wi-Fi router included with the plans.