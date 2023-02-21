Airtel Xstream Fiber Is Soon Launching in Over 150 Cities: Check Details

Airtel Xstream Fiber is a high-speed broadband service offered by Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications companies. Airtel Xstream Fiber provides a fast and reliable internet connection with speeds up to 1 Gbps. Airtel Xstream Fiber service is available in select cities across India and offers a variety of plans to suit different usage requirements. Bharti Airtel offers Unlimited data on all its Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. As part of its rapid expansion, Airtel Xstream Fiber may soon be coming to your city. Check the complete list of Airtel Xstream Fiber coming soon cities in the list below.
Cities That Will Soon Get Airtel Xstream Fiber Services
Step into the experience of unlimited broadband plans with Airtel fibernet technology with Airtel Xstream Fiber soon launching in these cities.
Airtel Xstream Fiber Coming Soon Cities 1- 60
|Sl. No
|City Name
|Sl. No
|City Name
|Sl. No
|City Name
|1
|Adoor
|21
|Banbasa
|41
|Chhindwara
|2
|Aland
|22
|Bangarapet
|42
|Chikodi
|3
|Alathur
|23
|Barnala
|43
|Chilakaluripet
|4
|Amalapuram
|24
|Barwani
|44
|Chiplun
|5
|Amb
|25
|Basoda
|45
|Chirawa
|6
|Anand
|26
|Bemitra
|46
|Chittur
|7
|Angul
|27
|Bhadrachalam
|47
|Chopda
|8
|Arambag
|28
|Bhadrawati
|48
|Dalsinghsarai
|9
|Armur
|29
|Bhawanipatana
|49
|Darwha
|10
|Aroor
|30
|Bhind
|50
|Dhar
|11
|Ashta
|31
|Bilaspur
|51
|Dharapuram
|12
|Atmakur
|32
|Birpara
|52
|Dhariwal
|13
|Ausa
|33
|Bolpur
|53
|Dhoraji
|14
|Avinashi
|34
|Bongaon
|54
|Dhupguri
|15
|Badvel
|35
|Budhlada
|55
|Dinanagar
|16
|Bagepalli
|36
|Cachar
|56
|Dwarka
|17
|Baijnath
|37
|Chamoli
|57
|Edappal
|18
|Baikunthpur
|38
|Chandpur
|58
|Falna
|19
|Bakhtiarpur
|39
|Cheyyar
|59
|Farakka
|20
|Balasinor
|40
|Chhibramau
|60
|Gangarampur
Airtel Xstream Fiber Coming Soon Cities 61- 120
|Sl. No
|City Name
|Sl. No
|City Name
|Sl. No
|City Name
|61
|Gangoh
|81
|Kawardha
|101
|Malur
|62
|Gobichettipalayam
|82
|Kendrapara
|102
|Mandvi
|63
|Gomoh
|83
|Keshod
|103
|Mawlai
|64
|Gondal
|84
|Khairagarh
|104
|Mettur
|65
|Halol
|85
|Khairthal
|105
|Mewat
|66
|Halvad
|86
|Khambhat
|106
|Mokama
|67
|Harapanahalli
|87
|Kodagu
|107
|Mukerian
|68
|Irinjalakkuda
|88
|Kondagoan
|108
|Nagarkurnool
|69
|Jangipur
|89
|Kotagiri
|109
|Namchi
|70
|Jaynagar Mazilpur
|90
|Kovur
|110
|Naspur
|71
|Jorethang
|91
|Kunzer
|111
|Nawalgarh
|72
|Kandi
|92
|Kurseong
|112
|Nidadavole
|73
|Kanjikode
|93
|Ladnu
|113
|Nokha
|74
|Kanker
|94
|Lalkuan
|114
|Osiyan
|75
|Karaikal
|95
|Lalsot
|115
|Palladam
|76
|Karimganj
|96
|Lunawada
|116
|Pampady
|77
|Karkala
|97
|Magam
|117
|Pantnagar
|78
|Kasaragod
|98
|Mahasamund
|118
|Pathanamthitta
|79
|Katwa
|99
|Makrana
|119
|Patti
|80
|Kaushambi
|100
|Malbazar
|120
|Pauri
Airtel Xstream Fiber Coming Soon Cities 121 - 157
|Sl. No
|City Name
|Sl. No
|City Name
|121
|Perintalmanna
|141
|Saran
|122
|Petlad
|142
|Sathupalli
|123
|Phalodi
|143
|Sendhwa
|124
|Pilibanga
|144
|Sira
|125
|Podili
|145
|Sonari
|126
|Punalur
|146
|Sujanpur
|127
|Qadian
|147
|Talcher
|128
|Raiganj
|148
|Tanakpur
|129
|Raikot
|149
|Thamaraserry
|130
|Rajgangpur
|150
|
Thiruvannamalai
|131
|Ramanathapuram
|151
|Tohana
|132
|Rampura Phul
|152
|Udumalaipettai
|133
|Rampurhat
|153
|Upleta
|134
|Rania
|154
|Vapi
|135
|Ranibennur
|155
|Vinukonda
|136
|Rawatsar
|156
|Visnagar
|137
|Repalle
|157
|Yawal
|138
|Rudraprayag
|139
|Sampla
|140
|Samrala
These 157 cities will soon get Airtel Xstream Fiber services.
Airtel Xstream Fiber
As of December 31, 2022, Airtel Broadband services are available in 1,140 cities, up from 847 last year. Airtel has added a total of 293 new cities where the telco has been offering its high-speed broadband services through Airtel Xstream Fiber over the last year. Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, during his Q3FY23 Earnings call, said the company has around 24 - 25 million home passes and is on track to achieve a 30 million home passes milestone.
Airtel Xstream Fiber Entry-Level Plan
Airtel's entry-level Airtel Xstream Fiber plan (Basic) offering starts at Rs 499 and offers Unlimited Internet at 40 Mbps, Unlimited Local and STD calls using Landline and includes Airtel Thanks Benefits. In addition, Airtel customers can enjoy 1 Year of Xstream premium, Wynk and much more with Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. Airtel also offers a free Wi-Fi router included with the plans.