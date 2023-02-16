Bharti Airtel Broadband Is on Track to Achieve 30 Million Home Passes

Bharti Airtel offers home broadband services through Airtel Xstream Fiber offerings, and Bharti Airtel customers can also enjoy the flexibility offered by Airtel Black Plans for availing broadband (Fiber + Landline) services. Broadband internet has become an essential part of daily life for many people, and having a reliable, high-speed internet connection at home has become increasingly important.

Also Read: How Airtel Black Plans Uniquely Serve Consumer Needs of DTH, Mobile and Fiber Together

Airtel Xstream Fiber Additions during Quarter

A reliable broadband connection at home is crucial for work, education, entertainment, communication, and online transactions Airtel Xstream Fiber comes with Fiber and Landline, which can serve many purposes including the Vo-WiFi feature for mobiles. It looks like more users are opting for home broadband, considering the importance of stable connectivity. This has been reflected in the results, as during Q3FY23 Earnings call, Airtel CEO, Gopal said that the company had added 432k broadband net-adds in the quarter.

Airtel Broadband Presence

As of December 31, 2022, Airtel Broadband services are available in 1,140 cities, which is up from 847 last year. Airtel has added a total of 293 new cities where the telco is offering its high-speed broadband services through Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Coming to the broadband customer base, Gopal during its Q3FY23 Earnings call said the company has around 24 - 25 million home passes, and is on track to achieve a 30 million home passes milestone.

Airtel's LCO Model

Airtel said its LCO model, which it uses for broadband services, is a very interesting innovation for the company. Through this model, the telco is able to power up and expand to many more cities.

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO, said: "It is a Capex light business model which is very healthy in terms of return on capital relative to the old model, and it works very well in flatbed geographies, which is not the high-rise kind of geographies."

Also Read: Airtel Xstream Premium App Completes One Year Journey as It Redefined OTT Bundling

Airtel's entry-level Airtel Xstream Fiber plan (Basic) offering starts at Rs 499 and offers Unlimited Internet at 40 Mbps, Unlimited Local and STD calls and also includes Airtel Thanks Benefits. In addition, Airtel customers get to enjoy 1 Year of Xstream premium, Wynk and much more with Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. Airtel also offers a free Wi-Fi router included with the plans.

With its Airtel Black offerings, Airtel is also bundling OTT content into its broadband plans, making its broadband offering lucrative. Airtel customers also get auto troubleshooting routers and proactive network monitoring as advantage of opting broadband services from the company.