Bharti Airtel offers Mobile Connectivity, DTH (Direct to Home), and Fiber broadband services to customers. Customers need Mobility, DTH and Fiber services in homes these days to cater to their digital needs. Airtel has probably seen an opportunity to improve the consumer experience while offering all three modes of services which involved multiple billing cycles, plans and the hassle for customers in maintaining these services from different providers. To solve this consumer-centric issue, Bharti Airtel introduced Airtel Black Plans, offering DTH, Fiber and Mobile plans under one plan. Read to know what Airtel Black offers.

Airtel Black Use Case

These days, wired broadband and internet on mobile are prevalent. If you are a family, then the digital needs can be different. From DTH to Mobile connections, we expect a hassle-free experience. When every service is available with one service provider, why deal with multiple service providers? The advantage that comes with all services under one roof is multi-fold. For a telco or service provider, it's like taking care of all the digital needs of a customer's home in return for a host of benefits and dedicated service. In this case, customers get what they need with a single provider, while the telco gets a chance to deliver experience and bundled offerings and maintain a premium subscriber base.

Airtel Black

Airtel Black plan helps you combine your Airtel accounts like Postpaid, Fiber Broadband and DTH services together under a single Airtel plan. So, for example, let's say you only need Mobility and Fiber services; you can opt for a plan available and enjoy bundled services, single-bill and exclusive services. Similarly, customers can bundle DTH and Fiber broadband too.

Airtel customers can combine any two or more services in one plan. In addition, Airtel Black offers flexibility to those who need services from a single provider under one roof. While these plans help the customers with flexibility, they also help the telco understand customer needs and improve ARPU.

Airtel Black benefits

Airtel Black Plans offer customers the following benefits:

One Bill and One call centre Dedicated Relationship Team Priority Resolution Call pick-up in 60 secs Free Service Visits Buy now & Pay Later on Airtel Shop

Airtel Black Plans

Airtel has 8 Plans under its Black offerings. However, Airtel Black Fixed Plan Rs 849 is available only in select circles.

Plan 1 Plan 2 Plan 3 Plan 4 Plan 5 Plan 6 Plan 7 Plan 8 Sl. No Plan Airtel Black 699 Plan Airtel Black 849 Plan Airtel Black 899 Plan Airtel Black 1098 Plan Airtel Black 1099 Plan Airtel Black 1599 Plan Airtel Black 1799 Plan Airte Black 2299 Plan 1 Rental Rs 699 Rs 849* Rs 899 Rs 1098 Rs 1099 Rs 1599 Rs 1799 Rs 2299 Tags 849 Airtel Black Fixed Plan is available only in select circles. New New Best Seller 2 Mobile - Postpaid Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 2.a Connections 1 Connection 2 Connections (1 Regular SIM + 1 Free Add-on) 1 Connection 4 Connections ( 1 Regular SIM + 3 Free Add-on SIMs) 4 Connections ( 1 Regular SIM + 3 Free Add-on SIMs) 2.b Benefits 75 GB, Unlimited Voice. 105 GB, Unlimited Voice 75 GB, Unlimited Voice. 190 GB, Unlimited Voice 240 GB, Unlimited Voice 3 Fiber + Landline Unlimited Data. Unlimited Calls Unlimited Data. Unlimited Calls Unlimited Data. Unlimited Calls Unlimited Data. Unlimited Calls Unlimited Data. Unlimited Calls Unlimited Data. Unlimited Calls Unlimited Data. Unlimited Calls 3.a Speed Upto 40 Mbps Upto 40 Mbps Upto 100 Mbps Upto 200 Mbps Upto 300 Mbps Upto 200 Mbps Upto 300 Mbps 4 DTH Rs 300 worth TV Channels Rs 350 worth TV Channels Rs 350 worth TV Channels Rs 350 worth TV Channels Rs 350 worth TV Channels 5 OTT Benefits 5.a Amazon Prime Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 5.b Disney + Hotstar Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 5.c Airtel XStream App access 12+ OTT apps. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 5.d Netflix Yes Yes

All the Plans include Disney+Hotstar benefits. So, customers can enjoy the flexibility of Unlimited Data on Broadband service with the bundled OTT benefits. Except for the starting Rs 699 plan, all the plans also come with Amazon Prime benefits. Airtel Black Plans Rs 1599 and Rs 2299 come bundled with Netflix. Broadband speed offerings start from 40 Mbps to 300 Mbps under Airtel Black.

Airtel Exclusive Benefits

1. Connected Family and Friends

Let's say someone in the home needs DTH to watch TV, and others need a Mobile connection and Fiber Broadband; Airtel Black plans offer that flexibility. Airtel Black lets you combine the services of family or friends under a single bill.

Also, when we are availing services from a single provider, it is obvious that we expect dedicated assistance; hence, Airtel is also offering Dedicated Relationship and Priority services.

2. Dedicated Relationship

You don't need to wait long for support anytime. Airtel Black users have access to dedicated relationship personnel with handpicked experts who will pick up your call in 60 seconds or call back to solve all your problems.

3. Freedom to Choose

Everyone's needs are different, and no one-size fits exist. A subscriber can be a new or existing using a single service from Airtel. So, Airtel Black offers the flexibility to combine existing plans with new services and make a plan suited to your needs. This adds flexibility to your digital needs.

First 30 Days Free and Other Benefits

Customers can combine any new service with their existing service from Airtel and enjoy the first 30 days free as a one-time benefit. You can create a plan combined with postpaid, DTH, Fiber + Landline. There are also other benefits, such as Free installation and Rs 100 per month off on postpaid bill for a year. For free installation benefits, the customer needs to pay in advance as per the chosen plan, and the same will be adjusted in the upcoming bills. The respective monthly bill amounts for other New services will be discounted as per the benefit. General terms and conditions apply, which can be checked with the customer care team while applying for a service.

Airtel Advantage

Airtel Black Customers can enjoy VoLTE and VoWiFi services and have a seamless experience. Also, in areas of 5G availability, customers can use the same Mobile Plan benefits to enjoy 5G Plus services as currently existing 4G plans can be used to enjoy the 5G Experience.

You can check out the exact 5G launch details, circles, and locations where Airtel 5G Plus is available in India on the page here.

Conclusion

Customers can add/remove connections as per convenience with Airtel Black Plan. Mobile and Fiber services combined will offer great digital flexibility and experience if Airtel Broadband is available in your location. As Airtel is rapidly rolling out 5G in cities, the data bundled with the postpaid plans can also be used to experience Airtel 5G Plus without any worry about data usage.