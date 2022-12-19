Bharti Airtel offers Infinity Postpaid Plans that offer unlimited voice calling, Data and other benefits to regular users. No wonder, irrespective of other affordable and lucrative options available in the postpaid segment, Bharti Airtel still leads this category due to the service grade and the brand trust the telco holds among the customers. As of date, Airtel offers five postpaid plans in the infinity segment. If you are a Nuclear Family looking for a plan which will cater to most of your communication and mobility needs, then Airtel 999 Postpaid plan is for you. Look at the plan's benefits and services, which cater to most of your needs.

Airtel Postpaid 999 Plan Benefits

Airtel Postpaid 999 Platinum Plan is a value-for-money plan for smaller families with 3-4 members. The plan includes 100 GB data benefit with 200 GB Data rollover every month. The plan also comes with Add-on benefits where the customer can add 3 Add-on numbers. Also, for every add-on that gets added to the family plan, an extra 30 GB of Data gets added to the family data pool. Cool, isn't it?

Airtel Postpaid 999 Platinum Benefits

Sl. No Benefit Description 1 Rental 999 + GST 2 Plan Detail 999 Platinum Plan 3 Connections 1 Regular + 3 Family Add-ons 4 Total Connections 4 5 Maximum Add-on Connections 9 (Including Free and Paid) 6 Extra Add-on Charges Rs 299 per Connection 7 Data Benefits 100 GB, post usage charges at 2p/MB 8 Extra Data for every Family Add on added 30 GB Total Data Benefits 190 GB (100 GB + 90 GB) 9 Rollover up to 200 GB 10 SMS Per Day 100 thereafter 10p/SMS (Local/STD) 11 Voice Unlimited (Local + STD + Roaming) Extra Services 12 VIP Service Yes 13 Blue Ribbon Bag Yes 14 Apollo 24|7 Yes 15 FastTag Yes 16 Wynk Premium Yes 17 Hello Tunes Yes 18 Airtel Thanks Rewards Yes 19 Amazon Prime 6 months 20 Disney + Hotstar 1 Year 21 Free Addon with Unlimited Calls Yes 22 Handset Protection for 12 Months

Extra Add-on Connections

All the connections can enjoy Unlimited Voice, SMS and Bundled Data benefits. Customers can also add a maximum of nine Add-on connections at Rs 299 per connection. Parent and Add-on numbers can be from the same circle/state or from another state/circle to enjoy the benefits.

Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Benefits

The Airtel Postpaid 999 Platinum Plan comes bundled with six months of Amazon Prime and 12 Months of Disney + Hostar Benefits. Hotstar benefits can be used even if a customer downgrades the plan.

Airtel Wynk Music

The plan comes bundled with Wynk Music Premium along with free Hello Tunes service.

Extra Services

The plan also includes VIP Service, Apollo 24 by 7, FastTag, Handset Protection and Blue Ribbon Bags service. Blue Ribbon Bags will track and expedite the return of your delayed baggage for 96 hours from the time your flight lands.

Family Usage

With 3 Free Add-ons included in the plan and 30 GB of Data for every Add-on added to the Family pool, every family member can enjoy the overall data benefits irrespective of specific usage patterns or unexpected monthly usage. Moreover, if data usage exceeds the quota, customers can continue consuming data for as low as Rs 20 per GB approximately. A simple family with mobility needs gets covered under this plan aptly.

Airtel Advantage

Customers can enjoy VoLTE and VoWiFi services and have a seamless experience. Also, in areas of 5G availability, customers can use the same Plan benefits to enjoy 5G services as currently existing 4G plans can be used to enjoy the 5G Experience.

You can check out the exact 5G launch details, circles, and locations where Airtel 5G Plus is available in India on the page here.

Conclusion:

This Airtel 999 Platinum Postpaid plan aptly covers most of the usage scenarios of a nuclear family seriously looking for services for Communication and Mobility needs. With four (1 Regular + 3 Family) connections in total, the entire family gets coverage without the hassle of recharging or looking back on Data consumption, as every user can consume data from the overall family pool (each connection amounts to approximately 250 per month, considering the 999 rental). Also, the Blue Ribbon Bags service gives us a clue on what kind of customers, Airtel is targeting the plan for. The benefits cater for most of the usage consumed by any user with a work-life balance, and in non-usage scenarios, the Data Roll-over feature will be at the rescue anyways.