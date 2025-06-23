Reliance Jio Digital App Ecosystem: An Overview of Offerings in 2025



Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio offers a wide range of apps to transform user experiences, from shopping and entertainment to finance, cloud storage, and health. In fact, Jio officially launched its digital services through the Jio Welcome Offer effective September 5, 2016, providing users with access to unlimited LTE data, voice, video, and messaging services, along with the full bouquet of Jio applications and content, free of cost up to December 31, 2016, according to the announcement made by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), during the Annual General Meeting.

Jio-Apps Bouquet Journey

"The Jio-Apps bouquet, which is worth Rs 15,000 for an annual subscription, will be available complimentary for all active Jio customers up to 31 December 2017. This has been done to make Digital Life available to everyone," Reliance Jio said at the time of launch, highlighting the monetisation aspect of its digital app ecosystem.

Monetisation Aspect

Today, however, Jio—calling itself the world's largest data operator—focuses more on data consumption and suggests that this data usage will translate into future monetisation. More on this can be read from the story link above.

That said, let's now look at the apps Jio currently offers as part of its digital ecosystem. On its website, Jio categorises its apps into Must-haves, Entertainment, Communication, and Utility.

Monetisation Saturation: Telcos Have Reached a Saturation Point with Limited Monetisation Prospects?

Jio Platforms Limited Apps

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) has all its app offerings listed on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Not all apps are user-centric; some are targeted at enterprises, retailers, or specific business use cases. Let's take a quick overview of these applications on the Play Store.

1. MyJio: For Everything Jio – According to Jio, MyJio is your one-stop destination for recharges, UPI & payments, managing Jio devices, entertainment, news, games, and a lot more.

Google Play Metrics: 4.5 Star Rating with 26.7 Million Reviews and over 500 Million Downloads.

2. JioMart Online Shopping App – JioMart App is an Indian online grocery and retail shopping platform. "Enjoy Absolutely Free Home Delivery with No Minimum Order and Zero Extra Charges on a wide range of products," JPL describes the app on the Play Store.

Google Play Metrics: 4.4 Star Rating with 2.25 Million Reviews and over 50 Million Downloads.

3. JioTV: LiveTV, Catch-Up and OTT – JioTV is a live-TV streaming app. "Whether you are outside, or you are unable to watch your TV due to bad weather, or you missed your favourite show on TV, or you and someone in your family want to watch two different TV programs at the same time, JioTV will be your go-to app," JPL describes the app.

Google Play Metrics: 3.8 Star Rating with 39.2 Million Reviews and over 100 Million Downloads.

4. JioTV+ – According to JPL, JioTV+ is designed exclusively for JioFiber and AirFiber users.

Google Play Metrics: 3.2 Star Rating with 1.46K Reviews and over 1 Million Downloads.

5. JioTV XR – JioTV XR is Jio's virtual-reality extension of JioTV, meant for viewing over 1000 live TV channels in immersive VR using a compatible headset (like JioDive, and potentially JioGlass).

Google Play Metrics: 3.2 Star Rating with 1.22K Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

6. JioTV – App exclusively for Jio SIM users. Users can enjoy Live TV across 650+ TV channels, including 100+ HD channels in 15+ languages.

Google Play Metrics: 4.1 Star Rating with 5.98K Reviews and over 5 Million Downloads.

7. JioHome – "This state-of-the-art app allows you to effortlessly control smart devices, enhance home automation, and optimize your Wi-Fi experience," says JPL.

Google Play Metrics: 3.7 Star Rating with 20.7K Reviews and over 5 Million Downloads.

8. JioSphere: Web Browser – JioPages is now JioSphere. JioSphere is an Indian browser developed specially to cater to the specific needs of Indians, says JPL.

Google Play Metrics: 3.7 Star Rating with 98K Reviews and over 10 Million Downloads.

9. JioSphere – Web Browser for TV – JioSphere – Web Browser for TV (previously JioPages TV) is an Android-based smart TV browser from Jio Platforms. "This Indian web browser is designed to offer a safe, fast, secure, and uninterrupted browsing experience, complete with additional features such as VPN, Ad-blocker, and Voice search for secure and hassle-free browsing," Jio said.

Google Play Metrics: 3.9 Star Rating with 5.36K Reviews and over 1 Million Downloads.

10. JioSphere XR – Formerly known as JioPages VR, Jio says its virtual reality web browser has evolved into JioSphere XR, offering an enhanced and immersive web browsing experience for the JioDive VR headset.

Google Play Metrics: 3.6 Star Rating with 679 Reviews and over 50K Downloads.

11. JioJoin – Fiber Calls

Google Play Metrics: 4.2 Star Rating with 220K Reviews and over 10 Million Downloads.

12. JioCall – JioCall (formerly Jio4GVoice) is a communication app, designed to enhance calling and messaging experiences for Jio users. "You can make video calls from your Fixed Line number. JioCall can make your FixedLine connection smart by using your smartphone to make video and audio calls," Jio describes its app.

Google Play Metrics: 3.2 Star Rating with 1.32M Reviews and over 100 Million Downloads.

13. JioChat Messenger and Video Call – JioChat is a messaging and video calling app available on Android, iPhone, and JioPhone.

Google Play Metrics: 4.1 Star Rating with 506K Reviews and over 50 Million Downloads.

14. Messages – Jio Messages is an SMS-plus-chat app, built on RCS (Rich Communication Services) to offer a seamless messaging experience by combining traditional SMS and rich chat features in one place.

Google Play Metrics: 4 Star Rating with 1.86K Reviews and over 5 Million Downloads.

15. JioMeet – The app is an Indian video conferencing app from JPL.

Google Play Metrics: 4.2 Star Rating with 85.9K Reviews and over 5M Downloads.

16. JioAICloud – Jio says JioAICloud is now available with free cloud storage for every Indian.

Google Play Metrics: 4.3 Star Rating with 122K Reviews and over 10 Million Downloads.

17. JioGames: Play, Win, Stream – JPL says JioGames is a gaming super app. With JioGames Cloud, users can experience high-end cloud gaming on any device. Recently, Jio launched dedicated gaming prepaid packs for its users.

Google Play Metrics: 4.1 Star Rating with 43.1K Reviews and over 10 Million Downloads.

18. JioGames: Play, Win, Stream – Using the app, JioGamesCloud users can play PC games on Set-Top Box.

Google Play Metrics: 3.5 Star Rating with 430 Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

19. JioKrishi: Smart Farming Guide – JioKrishi is a one-stop solution for farmers, offering everything from procuring agricultural inputs to maximizing crop quality and earnings. By harnessing IoT-based sensors, JioKrishi provides timely advisory on soil, weather, and crop conditions to boost productivity. Farmers/Kisans can order agri inputs online from JioKrishi Bazaar and get them delivered to their doorstep and can even sell crops and residues at fair prices. JioKrishi helps farmers achieve better livelihoods through smart farming practices and marketplace services, according to JPL.

Google Play Metrics: 4.4 Star Rating with 1.59K Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

20. NetVelocity – NetVelocity is a multipurpose mobile application that enables users to test, measure, compare, and share their network performance.

Google Play Metrics: 3.8 Star Rating with 91.4K Reviews and over 10 Million Downloads.

21. NetVelocity Enterprise – The app is designed for enterprise users—field engineers, telco professionals, and testers—to measure network performance. "NetVelocity is a multipurpose mobile application that enables users to test, measure, compare, and share their network performance," the app description reads.

Google Play Metrics: 4.1 Star Rating with 470 Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

22. NetVelocity Inbuilding – Inbuilding application for installation survey, walk test, and preparation of coverage heat map.

Google Play Metrics: 4.4 Star Rating with 514 Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

23. NetVelocity RQoS – According to JPL, this app aids in an overall performance assessment of a telephony network, particularly the performance of the network. It conducts an automated test for calculating latency, download, and upload throughput for the connected network.

Google Play Metrics: 4.1 Star Rating with 68 Reviews and over 10K Downloads.

24. Jio POS Plus – Jio POS Plus is a mobile app that lets Jio retailers manage their business operations seamlessly.

Google Play Metrics: 3.1 Star Rating with 84.5K Reviews and over 5 Million Downloads.

25. JioPOS Lite – This is an app for individuals to become Jio Partners for doing Jio customer recharges.

Google Play Metrics: 4.2 Star Rating with 635K Reviews and over 5 Million Downloads.

26. Jio Partner World – Jio Partner World is an app for Jio's Service Partners. From onboarding of partners to helping them manage Gigafiber installations, the app is a companion for the partner’s entire lifecycle, according to Jio.

Google Play Metrics: 4.5 Star Rating with 12.2K Reviews and over 500K Downloads.

27. JioBusiness – This is a mobile app crafted for SMB (small–medium business) and enterprise customers to manage their telecom, digital, and SaaS services.

Google Play Metrics: 3.3 Star Rating with 1.3K Reviews and over 500K Downloads.

28. JioPhotos – JioPhotos is a media-management app powered by AI, designed to help users view, organise, and share personal photos, videos, music, and documents.

Google Play Metrics: 2.4 Star Rating with 352 Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

29. JioPhotos XR – It is an immersive VR gallery app designed for use with the JioImmerse platform and compatible headsets like JioDive.

Google Play Metrics: 3.4 Star Rating with 103 Reviews and over 10K Downloads.

30. RPOS Fiber – RPOS Fiber is a mobile application tailored for Jio's retail partners managing JioFiber connections and digital services.

Google Play Metrics: 4 Star Rating with 1.78K Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

31. RPOS Mobile – This app enables on-the-go management of Jio business operations for retailers.

Google Play Metrics: 3.9 Star Rating with 1.32K Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

32. JioThings – JioThings provides access to a bouquet of Jio consumer IoT (Internet of Things). It provides an integrated environment to monitor, manage, and automate a range of connected devices and industrial assets across industries. It can be used with JioTag, JioMotive, and others.

Google Play Metrics: 4.6 Star Rating with 1.54K Reviews and over 50K Downloads.

33. JioHealthHub – JioHealthHub is a health and wellness app that lets users store medical records, track health metrics, consult doctors, and book lab tests—all in one place. Also, chat with Jiva (HealthBot) on WhatsApp at +91 81695 81695.

Google Play Metrics: 4.0 Star Rating with 12.7K Reviews and over 1 Million Downloads.

34. JioFit – It is a health and fitness app designed to encourage an active lifestyle through community challenges, smart activity tracking, and rewards.

Google Play Metrics: 3.3 Star Rating with 177 Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

35. JioFieldDiagnostics – The app helps Jio Field Engineers during installation and service requests for troubleshooting Jio services.

Google Play Metrics: 3.5 Star Rating with 158 Reviews and over 10K Downloads.

36. JioImmerse (Beta) – JioImmerse is a VR entertainment hub built for smartphones paired with a VR headset like JioDive (or compatible cardboard headsets). It transforms your phone into a portable VR theater.

Google Play Metrics: 4.2 Star Rating with 3.59K Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

37. JioSafe – JioSafe is a video and voice calling, group conference, and messaging app built for high-security communication, especially over Jio's True 5G network with quantum-resistant encryption.

Google Play Metrics: 3.7 Star Rating with 1.55K Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

38. JPW Network – A field engineer app, JPW Network enables Jio Center (JC) staff and field technicians to monitor network performance, receive and manage work orders, and access maintenance tasks on the go.

Google Play Metrics: 4.2 Star Rating with 1.27K Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

39. JioAttendance – JioAttendance is an AI-based Contactless Attendance Platform with Live Facial Recognition and many other features, enabling enterprises to manage their workforce.

Google Play Metrics: 4.2 Star Rating with 409 Reviews and over 100K Downloads.

40. JioTranslate – JioTranslate is a language translation service tailored for the diverse linguistic needs of India, enabling real-time communication through speaker or voice messages, and even over voice calls. With support for over 12 languages, Jio says it bridges communication gaps, allowing individuals to converse in their mother tongue while facilitating cultural exchange and collaboration nationwide. Travellers, both domestic and international, can also rely on JioTranslate for instant voice translation, enhancing their interactions and experiences on the go.

Google Play Metrics: 3.8 Star Rating with 391 Reviews and over 10K Downloads.

41. JioGate – JioGate is a gated-community and enterprise security and management app designed to streamline visitor access, staff monitoring, deliveries, and resident communication within housing societies or offices.

Google Play Metrics: 4.5 Star Rating with 788 Reviews and over 50K Downloads.

42. JioSmartLiving – JioSmartLiving is a wireless smart home and security solution that enables users to monitor, control, and secure smart devices within their home or office—both locally and remotely. This solution provides the user with voice-enabled switching on and off of lights, fans, and household electric appliances. Electricity consumption of individual appliances can be monitored from the app, according to Jio.

Google Play Metrics: 4.1 Star Rating with 112 Reviews and over 10K Downloads.

43. JioSecure – JioSecure is a video surveillance app designed for comprehensive monitoring and protection.

Google Play Metrics: 3.6 Star Rating with 17 Reviews and over 10K Downloads.

44. JioUrja – JioUrja gives you smart control over your home's energy usage. It provides real-time insights, solar installation support, and bill payments.

Google Play Metrics: 4.3 Star Rating with 13 Reviews and over 1K Downloads.

45. RCC Partner Auth – Jio RCC Partner Auth is an authentication utility built for Jio's retail/enterprise partners.

Google Play Metrics: 4.3 Star Rating with 394 Reviews and over 50K Downloads.

46. JioCX EasyPhone – JioCX EasyPhone is an app-based Business Phone System. It enables businesses to manage customer calls professionally through a mobile-first virtual number, CRM, and team management tools.

Google Play Metrics: 3.9 Star Rating with 7 Reviews and over 1K Downloads.

App Categories Highlighted on Jio's Website

Must-haves: JioFinance, JioMart, JioHealth, and JioHome

Entertainment: JioTV, JioGames, JioSaavn, and JioNews

Communication: JioMeet, JioCall, JioChat, JioSphere, Messages, and JioSafe

Utility: JioAICloud, JioTranslate, JioGate, and JioPOS Lite

Conclusion

Jio aggressively promoted its apps as a monetisation opportunity in its early days. The applications available back then included MyJio, JioChat, JioMoney, Jio4GVoice, JioNet, JioSecurity, JioCloud, JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, JioMags, JioXpressNews, and JioNewsPaper. Over time, the app ecosystem has evolved into what we see today.

Are you currently using any of the Jio apps listed above apart from MyJio App? If so, which ones would you be willing to pay for in the future if Jio begins monetising its apps? Or would you consider paying for access to the entire bouquet of Jio applications? Jio may also continue to offer these apps as complimentary services indefinitely.

