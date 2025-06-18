Jio Partners With Krafton India to Launch Mobile Gaming Pack, Targeting BGMI Players



Reliance Jio has partnered with Krafton India, publisher of the battle game title Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), to launch what they call the country's first gaming-specific mobile plan. According to the official release, "this collaboration brings together industry leaders with a shared vision: to empower India's rapidly growing gaming community - a surge fuelled by widespread internet accessibility across the nation."

Also Read: Reliance Jio Revises Gaming Add-On Pack Benefits by Removing 10MB Data Inclusion









Gaming Pack Launched by Jio and Krafton

"Jio, India's digital lifeline, in partnership with Krafton India, the publisher of India's most loved battle royale game – Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has launched India's first-ever gaming pack. This is the first time any operator is offering a gaming-specific plan — and it's only fitting that it begins with the country's most iconic gaming title," Krafton India said in a statement on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

What the Jio Gaming Pack Offers

The newly launched Jio Gaming Pack, priced at Rs 495, provides 1.5GB of daily data along with an additional 5GB, unlimited voice calls, a subscription to JioGames Cloud, and special BGMI rewards (BGMI Skins coupon). A second variant, priced at Rs 545, offers unlimited 5G data with 2 GB per day and the same set of benefits. Both plans come with a 28-day validity.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Encourages Users to Familiarise Themselves to Tackle Cyber Scams

BGMI Rewards for Subscribers

According to Krafton India, users subscribing to the pack will receive BGMI reward coupons through the MyJio app. These can be redeemed on the official BGMI redemption site, unlocking premium items such as the Bard's Journey Set, Desert Taskforce Mask, and Tap Boom Molotov Cocktail. Additionally, subscribers gain access to JioGames Cloud, which offers more than 500 cloud-based games playable on smartphones, Android TVs, Jio Set-Top Boxes, and web browsers — without the need for downloads or consoles.

Krafton and Jio's Vision

"Delighted to collaborate with Jio," Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Krafton India said. "Our partnership with Jio is a strategic step towards unlocking the next generation of gamers of our country where mobile-first gaming is booming. Jio's unmatched digital infrastructure combined with our immersive game content creates a powerful ecosystem where access, performance, and experience go hand in hand. Together, we're not just enabling gameplay, we're building the future of gaming in India."

A Jio spokesperson added, "Gaming is an integral part of India's digital lifestyle, and Jio is committed to enhancing that experience. With this gaming pack, we are not just providing connectivity; we are delivering real value by offering 5G connectivity, Cloud Gaming Subscription, and Exclusive in-game rewards with a single recharge. This partnership with BGMI sets a new benchmark in the industry."

"From a monetisation lens, this plan transforms data consumption into content-driven utility, where gaming is no longer a bandwidth expense but a bundled value," a Jio spokesperson told ETTelecom. "It reflects a shift from traditional telco pricing to use-case driven monetisation, making gaming a revenue-generating service layer atop 5G," the spokesperson added.

As per the telco, the high latency sensitivity in gaming makes 5G ideal, encouraging gamers to upgrade, while gaming bundles will increase customer stickiness and average revenue per user (ARPU) by adding exclusive value beyond traditional data, the report added.

"Gamers now get premium connectivity through Jio's 5G network, exclusive BGMI content and cloud gaming benefits, all in one plan," Merrotra was quoted as saying in the report.

The report added that telcos, including Jio, have been attempting to achieve a significant breakthrough in monetising their 5G networks beyond fixed wireless access (FWA). According to industry executives cited in the report, 5G-enabled cloud gaming could become another major consumer-centric application for fueling 5G monetisation initiatives.

As per the report, according to the executive, Krafton India sees potential in co-creating similar bundles with other telcos in the country. "That said, for us, it's not just about partnering with every player in the ecosystem it's about finding the right fit."

Also Read: Jio Offers Customised AirFiber Plans Targeting Low-Income Groups in Rural India

Jio Gaming Pack

The Jio Gaming Pack is now available for recharge via the MyJio app and the official Jio website. "Jio continues to redefine connectivity and the future of digital entertainment, putting power, performance, and play in the hands of every Indian gamer," Jio said in a joint statement.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.