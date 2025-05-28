Reliance Jio Encourages Users to Familiarise Themselves to Tackle Cyber Scams



With cyber fraud incidents on the rise across the country, Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio—positioning itself as a technology company and digital enabler—has emphasised its commitment to user security, reiterating that prevention through awareness is the best defence. Viewing this as a responsibility, Jio is encouraging its customers to stay informed and remain vigilant against scams involving impersonation, fake calls, and online deception.

Also Read: Airtel Enhances AI-Powered Spam Detection with Vernacular Alerts and International Call Scanning









How Jio Is Empowering Users Against Fraud

"We consider it our responsibility to keep you informed and help you stay one step ahead of scammers. To that end, we encourage you to familiarise yourself with how scammers operate and stay updated on useful tips to protect yourself from such threats," Jio said on its website to help customers tackle cyber scams like a pro.

According to Jio, fraudsters are increasingly posing as service providers, law enforcement officials, or delivery agents to deceive individuals and extract sensitive personal information. These scammers often initiate contact via phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp messages, emails, or social media platforms.

Common Scams Targeting Telecom Users

Common tactics include intimidation through threats of "digital arrest," claims of illegal items found in courier packages, and warnings about disconnection of phone services or blocked bank accounts. In other cases, fraudsters request sensitive information such as Aadhaar numbers, PAN details, UPI IDs, or one-time passwords (OTPs). Some also ask victims to download mobile applications that compromise device security.

Also Read: Airtel Launches AI-Powered Network Solution for Spam Detection

According to the operator, social engineering is another prevalent strategy, with fraudsters impersonating food delivery or courier personnel, fake buyers, or even representatives of government bodies. Scams involving international missed calls – known as Premium Rate Service (PRS) scams – are also growing, wherein unsuspecting individuals return calls to high-cost international numbers.

To combat these threats, Jio has advised customers to avoid clicking on unsolicited (unknown) links, never share OTPs or personal details with unknown contacts, and refrain from answering video calls from unfamiliar numbers. Users are also encouraged to use strong, regularly updated passwords and monitor their bank and credit card statements for irregularities.

Steps for Victims

On its helpful tips page, the company has listed several types of scams currently circulating, including fake TRAI disconnection alerts, calls from impostors posing as police or authority figures, UPI refund scams, phishing links, and deceptive WhatsApp or SMS messages requesting personal data.

Jio urges individuals who have already fallen victim to report such incidents without delay to local cybercrime police. Complaints can also be filed via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Helpline at 1930 or online at cybercrime.gov.in.

Also Read: Airtel Launches AI-Powered Real-Time Fraud Detection Solution in Haryana

Airtel's AI-Powered Solution

Meanwhile, Airtel has recently launched an AI-powered real-time fraud detection solution. The new security system is designed to detect and block malicious websites across all communication platforms. This marks another step in Airtel's ongoing efforts to safeguard its customers against cyber scams and threats, following the launch of its AI-based spam alert solution in 2024.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.