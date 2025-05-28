Vodafone Idea Partners with HP to Offer Next Gen Managed Services

Vodafone Idea's B2B arm, Vi Business, has just announced a partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). This partnership is aimed at offering next-generation managed services to enterprises in the country. Under this collaboration, the HPE Aruba Networking products will be leveraged to offer switching, wireless LAN, and security solutions to the businesses. Enterprises can use the services from Vodafone Idea and HPE across different environments such as corporate headquarters (large area in size), campus network, regional offices, and more.









Vodafone Idea has the leverage of distribution in India, with an already scaling enterprise business. HPE has the technology that the companies can distribute to boost business. All the services under this agreement will be managed and supported fully by Vi's Network Operations Center (NOC). This collab between the two will also focus on co-developing solutions around private data centers for meeting the increased demand for compute and storage capabilities.

"We are excited to sign this strategic partnership with HPE. This collaboration will not only strengthen Vi Business’s ICT product portfolio but also enhance our offerings by integrating our telco core with advanced enterprise solutions. Together, Vi Business and HPE are committed to delivering scalable, secure, and high-performance solutions that drive operational efficiency, enabling digital transformation for our enterprise customer," said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea.