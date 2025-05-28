Vodafone Idea to Announce Q4 FY25 Results on This Day

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vodafone Idea has said in a release that it will announce the results for Q4 FY25 on May 30, 2025. The telco further said that it will hold the analysts/investors meet on June 2, 2025.

Highlights

  Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has just announced the day for when it will release its Q4 FY25 performance results.
  The company has been struggling with the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues payments for quite some time.
  While there was a huge moratorium provided by the government, it is about to end soon and the dues will be payable by Vi starting the end of FY26.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), a prominent private Indian telecom operator, has just announced the day for when it will release its Q4 FY25 performance results. The company has been struggling with the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues payments for quite some time. While there was a huge moratorium provided by the government, it is about to end soon and the dues will be payable by Vi starting the end of FY26.




The key figures that everyone will be looking out for are ARPU (average revenue per user), overall revenues, total debt, and the 4G subscriber count. The churn rate is also something that investors and analysts will be looking at carefully. Vodafone Idea has been trying to raise funds via debt now, and things might finally pace in this regard after the judgement for AGR dues by the Supreme Court (SC). Now the lenders have the much needed clarity and thus they can decide whether they want to give funds to Vi or not.

Vodafone Idea shares are trading at Rs 7.20 at the time of writing this, up 3.45% from the previous closing price.

Reported By

Expert Opinion

