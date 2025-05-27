Intelsat Bags Indian Govt Approval for Direct Broadcasting

Intelsat, one of the largest satcom (satellite communication) players globally, has managed to secure permissions from the Indian government to offer direct broadcasting in the country. Intelsat will work in a B2B model in India wherein the satellite operator will offer coverage directly to the India's broadcast media companies. Four of the geostationary (GEO) satellites from Intelsat that operate in the C-band have been given permission to operate in India. These satellites are - IS-17, IS-20, IS-36, and IS-39.









Read More - Reliance Jio Cheapest 5G Plan

Intelsat will work with the broadcasting companies so that their content delivery becomes seamless and reaches every part of the country. This will also help the broadcasters in sending content from India to other parts of the world.

Gaurav Kharod, vice president for Asia Pacific at Intelsat, said, "This approval represents a significant step forward in Intelsat’s contribution to India’s space commerce sector, a source of great national pride. Our extensive satellite network with four satellites covering the region will provide Indian broadcasters with reliable, high-quality connectivity solutions that meet their evolving needs. This authorization enables us to better serve our customers and contribute to India’s growing media landscape."

Read More - Reliance Jio Launches 5 New Gaming Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs 48

After receiving the authorisation from Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Intelsat has won business from three of the largest businesses in India.