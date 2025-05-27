reliance jio cheapest 5g plan

Reliance Jio's cheapest prepaid 5G plan comes for Rs 198. This is the cheapest plan in the industry if you want 5G network bundled in your services. 5G is essentially a free service in India for consumers right now. Telcos are giving it away with 2GB daily data bundled plans. Jio's cheapest 2GB daily data plan is the Rs 198 plan. Jio is offering this plan to consumers across India. It is a plan that offers short-term service validity. If you are someone who wants to check if 5G of Jio works well for you in your area or device, then you can experiment by recharging with this plan. It will help you understand whether investing money into a long-term 2GB daily data plan to get Jio's 5G would be worth it or not.









Reliance Jio Rs 198 Plan Explained

Reliance Jio's Rs 198 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan bundles unlimited 5G at no additional cost for the users. There's add-on benefits of JioTV and JioAICloud. The 5G benefit is extended to the user for 14 days only, as the service validity is also 14 days. The speed of the internet reduces to 64 Kbps after the consumption of the FUP (fair usage policy) data.

There's no limit on consumption of 5G data. Jio doesn't put a FUP limit on 5G consumption like Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) who have restricted their users at 300GB per month. There's no other additional benefit, but this plan is good enough for users who want to experiment with Jio's 5G to determine if getting a longer term plan would be worth it. Jio's Rs 198 plan can be recharged from the mobile app of the company - "MyJio" or through the website - https://jio.com/, or through any of the third-party platforms - PhonePe, Google Pay, Cred, and more.