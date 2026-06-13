Asus ProArt PZ14 Pre-Orders Go Live – The Ultimate AI 2-in-1

Taiwan-based Asus is gearing up to launch its next ProArt PZ14 (HT7407) Copilot + PC 2-in-1 tablet, which can detach into tablet mode. Right now, the portable is up for pre-order starting from 11/06/2026 and will be open till 22/06-2026.

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Key Highlights Asus to launch its new ProArt Computer for 2026

Asus ProArt PZ14 is the new portable supporting three modes - Portrait, Laptop, and Tablet models.

Assus is selling for an introductory price of Rs. 2,69,990 with exclusive coupons

Asus is offering add-on offers like Exclusive coupon codes for buyers who are pre-ordering this portable.

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Asus ProArt PZ14 (HT7407): Copilot+ PC – Specification and Features

The ProArt series is among the most premium flagship models sold by Asus, with new models every year, and for this year, we have the ProArt PZ14 portable.

Chipset

Focusing on content creators and heavy users, the portable machine is powered by an 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset. This is the flagship chipset launched back in September 2025 by the chipset maker.

The chipset is developed under 3nm ARM-based processing, which is capable of delivering up to 4.7GHz peak speeds. The 18-core chipset (12-performance/prime cores and 6 efficiency cores) gets a dedicated hexagon NPU with 80 TOPS of AI, which helps in performing intensive AI tasks.

For gaming performance, the chipset is embedded with a newly developed Adreno GPU offering 2X improved performance compared to the previous chipset.

Also Read: ASUS VivoWatch 6 Plus Unveiled: a Watch for Health

Display

Asus has gone with its flagship grade, Lumina Pro OLED screen offering up to 3k resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The display also offers other add-on accessibility features like an anti-reflective surface. Although the screen size is yet to be confirmed.

New Modes

For the user’s convenience, the portable comes with three features: Portrait Mode, Tablet Mode, and Laptop Mode. For portrait mode, the users can place the portable on an attached stand with a Bluetooth keyboard.

There is a dedicated Laptop mode where users can attach their ProArt PZ14 directly to the keyboard and use it like a regular laptop. Apart from these, the ProArt PZ14 can be used as a regular tablet as well.

Also Read: ASUS Pad: ASUS Returns to Tablet World

Battery, RAM, and Storage

The portable is equipped with a 75Wh battery. However, for storage and RAM, Asus has not confirmed the configuration yet. The product page confirmed that ProArt PZ14 can support up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM coupled with up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Design and Durability

Asus is marketing the Asus ProArt PZ14 as a durable portable, where they claim it has exceeded the stringent MIL-STD 810H military standard, making it durable in hot summers as well as cold winters. Also, the portable is certified with an IP52 rating.

Camera and Connectivity

The portable offers decent cameras with an 8MP + IR camera on the front and a 13MP rear camera, which is packed inside a 9 mm thin body.

There are no compromises on the connectivity side, where the ProArt PZ14 comes with a 2-USB4 Type-C port with 40 Gbps speed and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity with 5.8 Gbps speed and a dedicated SD card reader too.

Also Read: ASUS Launches ProArt P16 and P14: New Laptops for Creators

AI Features

The portable will be running on the latest Windows 11 OS out of the box, and the Taiwan-based giant has partnered with Microsoft to offer the AI copilot features.

Asus promises support for Copilot voice, Copilot Vision, and Gaming Copilot, which is in the beta testing phase right now.

Asus ProArt PZ14 (HT7407): Copilot+ PC – Pricing

Talking about the price, the Asus ProArt PZ14 (HT7407): Copilot+ PC got a premium price tag of Rs. 3,23,990.

However, interested buyers can pre-order to get their hands on the all-new Asus ProArt PZ14 (HT7407) for as low as Rs. 2,69,990 with an exclusive coupon, which can be redeemed after purchase confirmation.

Asus is also offering 2 years of warranty extension with 3 years of damage protection. Asus is also offering No-Cost EMI at 0% interest starting from Rs. 11,245/-