BSNL Takes a Different Approach to Mobile Recharge Privacy Than Jio and Airtel

Most mobile users rarely think twice before sharing their phone number while recharging their mobile number. However, BSNL believes this can create an unnecessary privacy risk, especially for women and users in rural areas who rely on offline recharge channels. To address this, the state-run operator has introduced BSNL Kavach, a feature that enables subscribers to recharge their mobile connection without revealing their actual phone number to retailers.
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Key Highlights
BSNL Kavach lets users recharge without revealing their actual mobile number.
The feature generates a temporary virtual number that can be shared with retailers.
BSNL says the service is designed to improve privacy, especially for women and rural users.
Users can activate BSNL Kavach through the BSNL Self Care app, USSD, or SMS.
The temporary number remains valid for 24 hours or until the first recharge is completed.
Especially women in rural India who don’t recharge online have to give out their actual mobile numbers to retailers for recharge. This creates a safety issue for the customer to address this safety issue, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) launched BSNL Kavach.
BSNL Kavach Latest News June 2026
BSNL Kavach basically offers a virtual number for recharge this virtual number is very simple to generate and offers an added layer of protection to people, especially women in India from giving out their actual mobile numbers to offline retailers offering recharge services.
How to Activate BSNL Kavach: Step-by-Step Guide
To activate BSNL Kavach using the BSNL Self Care mobile app, follow these steps:
Open the BSNL Self Care app on your smartphone and log-in through your BSNL number.
On the homepage of the app, tap on the Kavach/Privacy Shield banner/icon.
Lastly, you can also use the SMS feature on your phone to activate BSNL Kavach and get a temporary recharge number. Here’s how you can do that:
Send an SMS with the keyword Kavach to 51500.
You will get a reply with a temporary ID valid for the next 24 hours or until the first recharge is made.
This is a free of cost service from BSNL the temporary number will expire in 24 hours or until the first recharge is made. You will need to generate this number again when you want to recharge next with an alias or virtual number using BSNL Kavach. Note that the best and the fastest way to do it is using the SMS feature on your phone.
With this, you get offline recharge privacy from BSNL.
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FAQs
What is BSNL Kavach?
BSNL Kavach is a privacy-focused feature that allows BSNL subscribers to generate a temporary virtual mobile number for recharge purposes instead of sharing their actual phone number.
How does BSNL Kavach work?
The service generates a temporary virtual number or alias number that users can share with recharge retailers. Once the recharge is completed, the actual BSNL number receives the recharge benefits.
Who can benefit from BSNL Kavach?
The feature can be useful for privacy-conscious users, especially women and people in rural areas who frequently use offline recharge outlets.
How can I activate BSNL Kavach?
Users can activate BSNL Kavach through the BSNL Self Care app, by dialing the designated USSD code, or by sending an SMS with the required keyword as specified by BSNL.
Is BSNL Kavach free to use?
Yes. BSNL has launched Kavach as a free service. The temporary virtual number remains valid for 24 hours or until the first recharge is completed.