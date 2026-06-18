BSNL Takes a Different Approach to Mobile Recharge Privacy Than Jio and Airtel

Most mobile users rarely think twice before sharing their phone number while recharging their mobile number. However, BSNL believes this can create an unnecessary privacy risk, especially for women and users in rural areas who rely on offline recharge channels. To address this, the state-run operator has introduced BSNL Kavach, a feature that enables subscribers to recharge their mobile connection without revealing their actual phone number to retailers.

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Key Highlights BSNL Kavach lets users recharge without revealing their actual mobile number.

The feature generates a temporary virtual number that can be shared with retailers.

BSNL says the service is designed to improve privacy, especially for women and rural users.

Users can activate BSNL Kavach through the BSNL Self Care app, USSD, or SMS.

The temporary number remains valid for 24 hours or until the first recharge is completed.

Especially women in rural India who don’t recharge online have to give out their actual mobile numbers to retailers for recharge. This creates a safety issue for the customer to address this safety issue, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) launched BSNL Kavach.

BSNL Kavach Latest News June 2026

BSNL Kavach basically offers a virtual number for recharge this virtual number is very simple to generate and offers an added layer of protection to people, especially women in India from giving out their actual mobile numbers to offline retailers offering recharge services.

How to Activate BSNL Kavach: Step-by-Step Guide

To activate BSNL Kavach using the BSNL Self Care mobile app, follow these steps:

Open the BSNL Self Care app on your smartphone and log-in through your BSNL number.