Reliance Jio has responded to speculation circulating on social media that attempted to connect the operator’s network with an alleged internet routing incident involving Telegram in a statement posted on X, Jio said recent posts had led to speculation regarding Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (AS55836) and a BGP route misconfiguration the company categorically denied any involvement in the incident.

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Key Highlights The controversy revolves around a reported BGP route misconfiguration.

Jio reiterated its commitment to network reliability, security, and transparency.

Jio's statement highlights the complexity of attributing routing incidents, as internet traffic often traverses multiple interconnected networks before reaching its destination.

Reliance Jio stated that it continues to operate its network in accordance with global internet routing best practices and maintains high standards of reliability, security, and transparency.

What Triggered the Speculation?

The clarification follows discussions on social media surrounding Telegram and comments made by Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov. Some posts attempted to link a reported routing issue involving Telegram traffic with Jio’s autonomous system number (AS55836), leading to widespread speculation online.

While the claims gained traction on social platforms, no publicly available evidence was presented showing that Jio was responsible for any intentional routing change or network disruption. The company therefore moved quickly to address the allegations and provide its position on the matter.

Understanding BGP and Routing Incidents

At the centre of the discussion is BGP, or Border Gateway Protocol, the system that helps direct internet traffic between networks around the world. Internet service providers, telecom operators, cloud providers, and content networks use BGP to exchange routing information the protocol determines the paths that data packets take when moving from one network to another.