MacBook Air M5 Price Falls Close to Rs 1 Lakh in India

MacBook Air M5, which launched just earlier this year, has seen a price cut on the e-commerce platforms. Different retail channels have different prices, but one of the most popular retail platforms online is Flipkart, and that is where the price of MacBook Air M5 has seen a price cut. The Air M5 was launched in March 2026, with a price tag of Rs 1,19,900 for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This is the 13.6-inch variant. There’s also a 15-inch variant, but that will cost you plenty more. For most Indians, since the performance is the same, the 13.6-inch variant is the best. Let’s take a look at the price of the MacBook Air M5 13.6-inch right now.

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Key Highlights MacBook Air M5 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900.

Current Flipkart price has dropped to around Rs 1,10,300.

Bank offers can bring the effective price down to Rs 1,01,300.

The laptop weighs just 1.24 kg, making it highly portable.

Apple provides one-year limited warranty and EMI options for buyers.

MacBook Air M5 Price in India Latest

MacBook Air M5 price has fallen to Rs 1,01,300. The price is for the 512GB storage and 12GB RAM variant for the 13.6-inch screen size. The MacBook Air M5 is priced at Rs 1,10,300 on Flipkart, but with an Axis Bank credit card, ICICI Bank credit card, and SBI Bank credit card, users will be able to get the price further down by Rs 1,01,300.

The weight of the laptop is 1.24 Kg, which is super light, and what the MacBook Air has always stood for. There are four colours – Sky Blue, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. Note that the price is subject to changing, depending on when you are reading this. Thus, to stay updated with the latest price and offers, keep following TelecomTalk.