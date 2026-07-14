Airtel High-Speed Affordable Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a high-speed affordable broadband plan which comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Airtel offers many broadband plans which comes with OTT benefits. However, the one we are talking about here has enough speed, and also plenty of OTT benefits. With the OTT benefits, users also get live TV channels. We are talking about the Rs 899 per month broadband plan. This plan also attracts further GST charges. So the final cost would be more than Rs 1000, but you get great benefits with the plan which we have mentioned below.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 899 Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 899 broadband plan comes with 100 Mbps speed. Both the download and upload speed is 100 Mbps for the users. There are OTT (over-the-top) benefits of JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Xstream Play from Airtel. With the Xstream Play, users get access to tons of OTT platforms. There is also to Google One subscription, and Adobe Express Premium.

Then there is also 350+ TV channels bundled for the users. There is Star Sports, ZEE TV, Sony Sab, Sony Entertainment, Star Utsav, Nick, BBC News, CCN News 18, and more. There is unlimited data for the users. The unlimited data has a high-speed data usage of 3.3TB. After that, while you will be able to continue using data, you will get it at a slower speed.

This is a plan that is available for users across India. Both fiber and AirFiber customers get different amounts of data with this plan. For people with AirFiber connection, they will get 1TB of monthly data. With a fiber connection, users will get 3.3TB of monthly data. The OTT benefit and TV channels are not bundled on all the 100 Mbps Airtel plan. There is also a Rs 799 variant, which does not get any OTT or TV benefits.