iPhone Air 2 Leak Reveals Bigger Battery, Dual Cameras

Cupertino giant Apple is working on its next-generation, slimmest phone, the iPhone Air 2, which will offer a significant specification upgrade over its predecessor, the iPhone Air, launched last year.

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Key Highlights Apple is reportedly working on its next Air model, called the iPhone Air 2

The iPhone Air 2 will have significant upgrades, including a bigger battery and dual cameras.

Amid the ongoing memory price hike, the iPhone Air 2 is facing launch delays and is expected to launch in Q1 2027.

According to reports, the Apple iPhone Air 2 will have major upgrades in the camera and battery while maintaining the slimmest form factor.

The iPhone Air faced much criticism over its battery and camera. Here is all we know so far.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro : Top Features Expected

Apple iPhone Air 2 – Specification Upgrades: Everything We Know So Far

On the specification side, the iPhone Air 2 will become the slimmest phone. According to leaks, it will also have a slightly larger battery of around 3,500 mAh.

The battery will be paired with Apple’s next-generation A-series chipset, the A20 series SoC, which will power the upcoming iPhone 18 series launching in September this year.

Also Read: Apple India Hikes Product Prices, Cites Rising ‘Memory Costs’

The A20 series is the most powerful upcoming chipset and will be built using the 2nm fabrication process.

Like last year’s model, the iPhone Air 2 will come with the fastest RAM and storage, with a 256GB base variant.

On the rear, the iPhone Air 2 will upgrade from a single camera lens to dual lenses: a 48MP main sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle sensor.