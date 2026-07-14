iPhone Air 2 Leak Reveals Bigger Battery, Dual Cameras

Highlights
- The Apple iPhone Air 2 is reportedly in the works and is expected to feature a dual-camera on the rear and a bigger battery.
- The phone will be powered by the latest A20 series chipset built on a 2nm process.
- The phone is said to launch in Q1 of 2027.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Cupertino giant Apple is working on its next-generation, slimmest phone, the iPhone Air 2, which will offer a significant specification upgrade over its predecessor, the iPhone Air, launched last year.
Key Highlights
- Apple is reportedly working on its next Air model, called the iPhone Air 2
- The iPhone Air 2 will have significant upgrades, including a bigger battery and dual cameras.
- Amid the ongoing memory price hike, the iPhone Air 2 is facing launch delays and is expected to launch in Q1 2027.
According to reports, the Apple iPhone Air 2 will have major upgrades in the camera and battery while maintaining the slimmest form factor.
The iPhone Air faced much criticism over its battery and camera. Here is all we know so far.
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Apple iPhone Air 2 – Specification Upgrades: Everything We Know So Far
On the specification side, the iPhone Air 2 will become the slimmest phone. According to leaks, it will also have a slightly larger battery of around 3,500 mAh.
The battery will be paired with Apple’s next-generation A-series chipset, the A20 series SoC, which will power the upcoming iPhone 18 series launching in September this year.
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The A20 series is the most powerful upcoming chipset and will be built using the 2nm fabrication process.
Like last year’s model, the iPhone Air 2 will come with the fastest RAM and storage, with a 256GB base variant.
On the rear, the iPhone Air 2 will upgrade from a single camera lens to dual lenses: a 48MP main sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle sensor.