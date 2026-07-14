StepX Neo AI Phone Announced: Everything You Need to Know

Artificial Intelligence is evolving daily, and today it takes a step further with Chinese-based StepX building a “complete agentic phone.” StepX has made it possible with its new StepX Neo AI phone, now the “world’s first agentic phone built completely around AI LLMs.”

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Key Highlights StepX introduces the world’s first AI agentic phone, the StepX Neo.

The StepX Neo AI phone is built on the native Step AOS operating system, which integrates software, hardware, and AI models for its operations.

The AI phone launched in China. There is no confirmation about a global launch.

It was officially launched at an event in China recently, hinting at a global launch soon. Here is all we know so far.

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StepX Neo AI Phone – Everything We Know So Far

The StepX Neo AI phone was recently launched in China, taking AI to the next level.

The AI phone runs the latest Step AOS operating system, based on an agentic model in which AI integrates software, hardware, and AI models.

The phone also includes a dedicated AI assistant called Amoo, capable of performing complex tasks via voice and chat.

Regarding specifications, StepX has not officially confirmed any details, but their recent launch event revealed a first look at the StepX Neo smartphone.

The phone features a dual-camera setup on the rear and a second display that notifies of updates, similar to Nothing’s glyph interface.

The phone appears in a black-and-red color scheme, giving it an aggressive gaming-phone design, although other hardware details like RAM, storage, and processor type remain under wraps.