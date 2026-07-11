Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Spotted at Experience Store

Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 22, 2026, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup, including the Z Fold wide, was spotted at the official Samsung Experience Store in Korea, offering a glimpse of the new flagship’s final look.

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Key Highlights Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and the Z Fold 8 Wide were spotted online before their launch in a Samsung Experience store in Korea.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide features a new white color and wide dimensions.

This year, Samsung is gearing up to launch three new foldables: Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Z Fold 8 Wide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Spotted Alongside Three Fold Models at Korea Experience Store

Among all the models, the much-speculated newer variant, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, or possibly the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, stands out in a new white color finish with a dual-camera housing on the rear.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide has wider, shorter dimensions, making it look more like the recently leaked iPhone Ultra foldable.

The leaked image also shows other foldables, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, that feature designs similar to their predecessors.

With this Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup leak, we speculate Samsung will focus more on the new “wide fold” rather than on major upgrades to its existing flagship foldables.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Leak – Everything We Know So Far

It’s pretty much confirmed that Samsung is making three foldables instead of two: the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.