Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Spotted at Experience Store
Unlike the Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide foldable will have a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide. On the front, the phone is expected to get a 10MP selfie shooter alongside a 10MP separate cover display camera. On the battery side, we expect a 4,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 22, 2026, new foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Z Fold 8 Wide, have been spotted online at the Samsung Experience Store in Korea.
Among the foldable and flippable models, the Z Fold 8 Wide stands out with a new white color finish and wider dimensions.
The new Z Fold 8 Wide looks more like the much-anticipated Apple iPhone Ultra.
Highlights
Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 22, 2026, new foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Z Fold 8 Wide, have been spotted online at the Samsung Experience Store in Korea.
Among the foldable and flippable models, the Z Fold 8 Wide stands out with a new white color finish and wider dimensions.
The new Z Fold 8 Wide looks more like the much-anticipated Apple iPhone Ultra.
Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 22, 2026, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup, including the Z Fold wide, was spotted at the official Samsung Experience Store in Korea, offering a glimpse of the new flagship’s final look.
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Key Highlights
Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and the Z Fold 8 Wide were spotted online before their launch in a Samsung Experience store in Korea.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide features a new white color and wide dimensions.
This year, Samsung is gearing up to launch three new foldables: Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Z Fold 8 Wide.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Leak – Everything We Know So Far
It’s pretty much confirmed that Samsung is making three foldables instead of two: the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.
There are rumors of a possible Ultra Flip phone called the Galaxy Z Flip 8 Ultra with bezel-less displays on both the inside and cover screens. This is still just a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt.
Alongside the Snapdragon processor, all Galaxy Z foldable and flippable phones will get up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage: up to 512GB for the Z Flip 8, and up to 1TB for the Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide.
Even this year, Samsung has chosen not to use the Si-C (silicon-carbon) battery.
Starting with the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide/Ultra, the phone is said to get wider dimensions: Folded Dimensions: 123.9 mm (H) × 82.2 mm (W) × 9.8 mm (T) and Unfolded Dimensions: 123.9 mm (H) × 161.4 mm (W) × 4.9 mm (T).
Fold 8 Wide/Ultra will get a 7.6-inch inner wide display and a 5.4-inch outer cover display.
Unlike the Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide foldable will have a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide.
On the front, the phone is expected to get a 10MP selfie shooter alongside a 10MP separate cover display camera.
On the battery side, we expect a 4,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch foldable display inside and a 4.1-inch cover display below the rear dual-camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP Ultrawide. On the front, we might see a single 10MP selfie shooter.
The phone will have a 4300mAh lithium-ion battery with 23W fast charging.
Moving to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the phone will have taller dimensions with an 8-inch LTPO foldable panel inside and a 6.5-inch cover display outside.