Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 India Reservations Start at Rs 999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 are the two upcoming expected phones in India. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 are going to be paired with more launches including the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 series. Samsung India has now started reservations for the products. Users can do that with just paying Rs 999 on the Samsung India website. Samsung has said that people who pre-reserve an eligible Galaxy device by paying the said amount will reserve a voucher worth Rs 2,799, which can be redeemed during the final pre-order of the handset after launch.

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Additionally, Samsung has said that people who pre-order will also be eligible for the highest exchange value when purchasing the new smartphones or smartwatches, the company said. Users can further win a Rs 5000 Samsung voucher. It will not be for everyone.

When will Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event take Place?

Samsung has started rolling out invites for the Galaxy Unpacked 2026. It will take place on July 22, 2026. The launch will take place on 6:30 PM IST. There will be many new exciting devices coming for the users. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could also come this time to India. It will be a major win for the market.

Even the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will be an exciting piece of tech product. The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will be livestreamed on the official Samsung channels including Samsung Newsroom and YouTube channel. If you are a Samsung fan, you will want to watch this event. The company is going to launch a new foldable design for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 5G. If you are registering for the updates, you may end up winning a Rs 5000 Samsung voucher. For more details around the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026, keep reading TelecomTalk.