Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Footprint Across Rajasthan, Launches Services in 11 More Cities

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G network in Rajasthan by rolling out services in 11 additional cities, strengthening its presence in the state following the initial launch in Jaipur. The newly covered cities include Kota, Sikar, Bhiwadi, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Kishangarh, Jhunjhunu and Ajmer. The expansion is part of Vi’s phased 5G deployment strategy aimed at enhancing connectivity across key urban centres in Rajasthan, according to an official release dated July 7, 2026.

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Vi Launches 5G Services Across 11 New Cities in Rajasthan

According to the company, the rollout prioritises high-demand locations with significant data consumption and economic activity. “The rollout in Kota and Sikar marks a key step in this expansion, with the city standing out as both a major education hub with lakhs of aspiring engineering and medical students. The rollout also includes key growth markets such as Bhiwadi, a major industrial hub and emerging residential centre; Kishangarh, a major trading hub for marble and granite; Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Jhunjhunu, known for their rich cultural heritage; Sri Ganganagar – an agricultural powerhouse; as well as Jodhpur, Ajmer and Udaipur – prominent cultural and tourism destinations that witness significant footfall all year round,” Vi said.

Vi’s 5G Network Now Covers 222 Towns and Cities Across India

With this expansion, Vi’s 5G services are now available in 222 towns and cities across India. The telecom operator said that following its initial commercial launches in major metros such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, it is systematically expanding its coverage across all 17 priority telecom circles where it holds spectrum. To support network performance and reliability, the company has partnered with global telecom equipment providers Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung, and deployed AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology.