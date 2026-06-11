Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Network to Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Vellore in Tamil Nadu

Highlights
- Vi launches 5G services in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Vellore.
- Coimbatore and Tiruppur identified as major industrial hubs in the rollout.
- Vellore included as a key healthcare and education centre.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Varun Kashyap & Sridevi Reddy
Co-Founders, Zithara.ai
Transforming Indian Offline Retail and Customer Engagement Using AI
Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Vellore, further strengthening its next-generation network presence in Tamil Nadu. The expansion follows the recent rollout of Vi’s 5G services in Chennai, Puducherry, Tiruchirappalli and Salem, according to an official release dated June 10, 2026.
Vi Expands 5G Coverage to Three More Tamil Nadu Cities
The latest phase of deployment is focused on high data consumption centres, with coverage extending across major industrial hubs such as Coimbatore and Tiruppur, as well as Vellore, a prominent healthcare and education hub. The rollout is aimed at addressing growing demand for high-speed data services among residents, businesses and visitors.
According to the company, the deployment has been designed to enhance connectivity and deliver a seamless network experience, particularly in high-density areas, key tourist destinations and manufacturing clusters. The initiative is expected to improve access to faster data speeds and support increasing digital consumption across the three cities.
Vi Prioritises High Data Consumption and High-Footfall Locations
“With this launch, Vi aims to enhance connectivity in these three cities, catering to the growing demand for high-speed data services. The deployment is designed to deliver a seamless and enhanced network experience, especially in high density locations, key tourist areas and manufacturing hubs,” the telco said.
Commenting on the launch, Sai Venkataraman, Circle Business Head – Tamil Nadu, Vi, said, “We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network as we strengthen our footprint across key markets. Following our launch in Chennai, Union Territory of Pondicherry, Trichy and Salem, the rollout in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Vellore mark important steps in this journey. Our expansion is guided by a clear focus on prioritising high demand locations spanning high data consumption centres as well as areas with significant footfall including key tourism and commercial hubs ensuring a consistent and enhanced network experience for our users.”
Vodafone Idea Stock Performance
As of the publication of this article, Vi was trading at Rs 14.43 on the NSE.
Also in Vi 5G Series:
Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Bhopal
Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Footprint in West Bengal, Eyes Rollout Across 10 Cities by June
Vodafone Idea 5G Now Live in Gwalior
Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Hyderabad
Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Puducherry
Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Goa
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