Amazfit Launches a New Expensive Watch in India

Amazfit has launched a new super expensive smartwatch in India. Amazfit watches are meant for fitness lovers, and there is not just one, but multiple new launches. These include Amazfit Bip Max, Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro, and Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra. All the three smarwatches are now available for Indians to purchase from Amazon India, and Amazfit India online store. Let’s take a look at the pricing details.

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Key Highlights Amazfit has launched three new smartwatches in India: Amazfit Bip Max, Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro, and Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra.

The Amazfit Bip Max is priced at ₹10,999, while the Cheetah 2 Pro and Cheetah 2 Ultra are priced at ₹41,999 and ₹54,999, respectively.

Amazfit Bip Max features a 2.07-inch AMOLED display, 3000 nits peak brightness, Hyrox tracking support, and 5ATM water resistance.

The Cheetah 2 series is designed for runners and endurance athletes, featuring premium titanium construction and advanced fitness analytics.

Cheetah 2 Ultra adds offline topographic maps, route planning, automatic rerouting, point-of-interest search, and BioCharge energy monitoring.

Amazfit Bip Max, Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro, and Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra Price in India

Amazfit Bip Max is the cheapest here, and is priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available in a single silver colour option. Then there’s the Amazfit Cheetan 2 Pro, priced at Rs 41,999. It is available in Titanium Finish. Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra is the most expensive in the list, priced at Rs 54,999, and it is available in Titanium, with a black silicone strap. There is also a Striped Green Nylon strap separately.

The Amazfit Bip Max has a 2.07-inch AMOLED display. It has support for peak 3000nits brightness. There is support for Hyrox tracking as well. It has 5ATM water resistance, meaning it can be used for swimming. However, the real deal is the Cheetan 2 series. Both the Cheetan 2 Pro and Cheetah 2 Ultra are aimed at running and endurance athletes. But they have a slightly smaller display size than the Bip Max. The reason why Ultra is so expensive here is that it also supports offline topographic and contour maps, route planning, automatic rerouting, and point-of-interest searches.

The Cheetah series has a Grade 5 ttitanium frame and case with aluminium alloy buttons and a plastic bezel. There’s a dual-mode flashlight as well if you are running in the dark. Amazfit is clearly trying to compete with Garmin here. Cheetah 2 Ultra, further has Hybird Training analytics and BioCharge energy monitoring to generate daily readiness insights from recovery and training data.