OPPO Enco Air 5 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO has launched the OPPO Enco Air 5 in India. These are the latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the company. They launched alongside the OPPO Reno 16 series. The Enco Air 5 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 52dB. They are also rated IP55 for dust and water resistance. These sit below the OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro, which launched in May 2026 in India.

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OPPO Enco Air 5 Price in India

OPPO Enco Air 5 has launched in India for just Rs 3,299. They are offered in multiple colours including Midnight Black and Lavender Purple. But as part of a limited time launch offer, the price of the earbuds are set at Rs 3,099.

OPPO Enco Air 5 Specifications in India

OPPO Enco Air 5 come equipped with a 12mm Titanium-coated dynamic driver. They support 52dB ANC and also include a transparency mode. They support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. Each of the earbuds have three microphones and use AI-backed call noise cancellation to reduce background noise during voice calls.

They also come with Bluetooth 6.1 support. OPPO Enco Air 5 comes with a 62mAh battery in each earbud and 530mAh battery in the charging case. With ANC mode, you can get up to 6.5 hours performance with the earbuds, and with the transparency mode, you can get up to 27 hours of performance.

The charging case of the earbuds have a Type-C port. They come with IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. OPPO has also launched the OPPO Reno 16 series for the Indian market today. These are super premium smartphones. The Reno 16, has launched for more than Rs 60,000, and then there is the Reno 16c, which has launched in the price range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. The prices look inflated due to the rising memory costs globally and that is why, even the old phones have received a price hike in the market.