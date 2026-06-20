OPPO Enco Air 5 to Launch in India Soon

OPPO Enco Air 5 will launch soon in India. It will be yet another truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphone from the company. We can expect the launch to be in the near future due to an Amazon teaser. OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro was introduced recently only. Thus, this development seems a little too aggressive from OPPO. OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro promised a battery life of up to 54 hours and a premium sound as well.

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Key Highlights OPPO Enco Air 5 has been teased for launch in India through Amazon.

The upcoming TWS earbuds are expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

OPPO has confirmed that the earbuds will be marketed as "True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds."

The teaser suggests a rounded charging case design for the Enco Air 5.

Pricing is expected to be lower than the OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro, which launched at Rs 4,999.

In the teaser, OPPO said that the Enco Air 5 will be True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds. This means that the earphones will come with active noise cancellation (ANC), or that is what we at least understand from this. OPPO Enco Air 5 appear to have a rounded case. The company has said that these earphones are coming soon.

But there is no timeline for when they will launch. No hardware or features have been revealed by the brand for its upcoming earphones. OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro was launched in India for Rs 4,999. We expect that the Enco Air 5 will be slightly cheaper, but still retain a lot of good properties from the Pro variant.