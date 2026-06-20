Jio vs Airtel: Cheapest Home Plan in India Right Now

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the two top telecom operators in India right now. If you are looking to get a home broadband connection in any place of the country, one of the two options will be either Jio or Airtel. They have ensured that they can reach every place of the country, every corner of every district, as fast as possible. Not only with the fiber connections, but also the AirFiber connections. Today, we will check out the cheapest broadband plans offered by these two telcos for their home customers. Jio offers its plan for Rs 399 per month meanwhile Airtel offers it for Rs 499 per month. These two plans have been there for the longest time and have powered millions of homes through high-speed and reliable internet connection.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio's cheapest home broadband plan is priced at Rs 399 per month.

Bharti Airtel's entry-level home broadband plan costs Rs 499 per month.

Airtel offers 40 Mbps speed, while Jio provides 30 Mbps speed on their base plans.

Both operators offer up to 3.3TB monthly data on fiber and 1TB on AirFiber connections.

Neither of these entry-level broadband plans includes OTT subscription benefits.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Home Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 499 home broadband plan in every telecom circle of the country. The Rs 499 plan from Airtel offers 40 Mbps of speed with up to 3.3TB of monthly data with the fiber connection and 1TB of monthly data with an AirFiber connection. This plan does not bundle any OTT benefit for the consumers.