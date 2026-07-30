Jio, Kotak Neo Roll Out Zero-Fee Investment Offer for Jio Users

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has partnered with Kotak Neo to introduce an exclusive investment offer for Jio users, aimed at making stock market investing more accessible through reduced entry costs and value-added services.

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Offer includes zero account opening fee, free stock research

Under the offer, eligible Jio users can open a Kotak Neo trading account with zero account opening charges. They will also receive zero brokerage on investments, Rs 0 delivery brokerage for the first year, and complimentary research on more than 300 stocks to support informed investment decisions.

The initiative is positioned as a value-added financial offering for Jio subscribers seeking to participate in the equity markets. According to the campaign disclaimer, the offer is provided by Kotak Securities Limited, a SEBI-registered stockbroker (Registration No. INZ000200137).

The disclaimer states that brokerage charges will not exceed SEBI-prescribed limits and advises investors to read all related documents carefully, as investments in the securities market are subject to market risks.

Jio advances financial services push amid IPO preparations

Earlier, in June 2026, the Board of Jio Platforms approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on June 19, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the same day. Announcing the company’s IPO progress during Reliance Industries Limited’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) following the IPO filing, Chairman Mukesh D. Ambani said, “Jio completes 10 years of stellar success, becoming the primary enabler of India’s digital and AI revolution.”

Ambani further said:

“This is a deeply emotional moment for me, for the entire Reliance Family, and millions of its shareholders. The relationship Reliance shares with its shareholders is a deep and sacred relationship founded on pride, trust, respect, and shared growth.