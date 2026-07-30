India Confirms First Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Madhya Pradesh

The Indian government is looking to boost telecom manufacturing in the country. For that, India’s first telecom manufacturing zone (TMZ) will be set up in Madhya Pradesh. This is a state placed right in the center of the country, and is rich with resources and infrastructure. To take this forward, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Madhya Pradesh government and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in the national capital, New Delhi.

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Dr Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh will be present at the event. Once the MoU is signed, then a special purpose company will be formed and the project will officially begin. To develop this zone, the government will allocate over 350 acres of land. In this manufacturing zone, things such as telecom equipment, optical fibre, mobile phones, and products related to network technology will be manufactured. For the first phase of set up of this zone, the Indian government has allocated over Rs 493 crores. The state government through its side will be providing the land for the same.

In the coming years, this project is expected to generate over Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 crore worth of investments. It will create around 5000 direct jobs in the state. The leading telecom and electronics manufacturing companies are expected to invest in this project. The first telecom manufacturing zone will strengthen the made in India initiative of the Indian government. It will reduce the import of telecom equipment and also help in making Madhya Pradesh a bigger economy in the coming years.

Indian telecom companies will certainly benefit from this, and this will also create new jobs, adding to the GDP of the country. The Indian government should share more details around the development in the coming days. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments around the same.