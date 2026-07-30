Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Latest Offer in 2026

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the last year’s flagship from Samsung is one of the best powerful phones you can get in India right now. Because there is Galaxy S26 Ultra in the market right now, this phone’s price has fallen. At a lower price, this device has become a more ‘value’ offering for the consumers. It can compete with many flagships of 2026 as well. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available on Flipkart with one of the best pricing offers in India right now.

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Let’s check the offer right below.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G launched in India with base 12GB + 256GB for Rs 1,29,999. However, this phone is now available at Rs 86,778 in India right now. This offer is on Flipkart. Users can get a further Rs 4,000 cashback with select cards including Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI Bank card. There are also EMI offers available for the users. Samsung offers one year of warranty on the device’s purchase, and six months of warranty for in-box accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is also available on Amazon India, but there the price is Rs 89,995 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. There is a Rs 3,000 bank discount with select cards. Thus, the price will go down to Rs 86,995. This makes it around the same price as what is available on Flipkart. But there is a cashback on Flipkart too.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is also available in official Samsung Stores and Samsung retail channels. However, the price could be slightly higher. Note that Samsung does not bundle the charging brick inside the retail box of the phone. The charging brick has to be purchased separately. It will run on Android 15 out of the box. However, it will be getting updates for several years ahead.