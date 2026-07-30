Vivo S2 Hands-On Image Shows Curved Display and OriginOS 6

Vivo’s upcoming S2 5G smartphone’s official render, pricing, and specification details surfaced online ahead of the official launch scheduled for August 6. Alongside the leaked renders, a new hands-on image surfaced online that reveals the S2 phone’s premium design with dual cameras and a circular flash placed over a pill module placed horizontally. The leaked image also shows that the phone will run on OriginOS 6 and will come with a curved display and a punch-hole selfie shooter.

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Key Highlights A new leaked image of the Vivo S2 smartphone reveals that the smartphone will come with OriginOS 6 and a curved display.

Vivo S2 will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear with a circular flash.

The Vivo S2 will be available in three colours including Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White.

The Vivo S2 phone is launched after a long seven-year gap since the Vivo S1. Here is everything we know so far.

Also Read: Vivo T5e Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo S2 Leaked Renders Reveal Curved Display, Dual Cameras, and OriginOS 6

Vivo India recently revealed a teaser showing the dual-camera sensors with the circular flash, although we have some leaked renders revealing under-the-hood specifications.

Display

According to the leaks, the phone will come with a 6.83-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

While it’s confirmed that we will get a curved screen, the screen size is not yet confirmed.

Also Read: Vivo X300e Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and More

Processor

The leaked image also shows the “About Phone” settings page revealing under-the-hood specifications, confirming that the phone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo octa-core chipset.