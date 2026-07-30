Vivo S2 Hands-On Image Shows Curved Display and OriginOS 6

Highlights
- New renders of the Vivo S2 smartphone appeared online ahead of the official launch scheduled for August 6, 2026.
- Vivo S2 will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset.
- Vivo S2 will be available in three colours.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Vivo’s upcoming S2 5G smartphone’s official render, pricing, and specification details surfaced online ahead of the official launch scheduled for August 6. Alongside the leaked renders, a new hands-on image surfaced online that reveals the S2 phone’s premium design with dual cameras and a circular flash placed over a pill module placed horizontally. The leaked image also shows that the phone will run on OriginOS 6 and will come with a curved display and a punch-hole selfie shooter.
Key Highlights
- A new leaked image of the Vivo S2 smartphone reveals that the smartphone will come with OriginOS 6 and a curved display.
- Vivo S2 will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear with a circular flash.
- The Vivo S2 will be available in three colours including Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White.
The Vivo S2 phone is launched after a long seven-year gap since the Vivo S1. Here is everything we know so far.
Also Read: Vivo T5e Launched in India: Price and Specifications
Vivo S2 Leaked Renders Reveal Curved Display, Dual Cameras, and OriginOS 6
Vivo India recently revealed a teaser showing the dual-camera sensors with the circular flash, although we have some leaked renders revealing under-the-hood specifications.
Display
According to the leaks, the phone will come with a 6.83-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
While it’s confirmed that we will get a curved screen, the screen size is not yet confirmed.
Also Read: Vivo X300e Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and More
Processor
The leaked image also shows the “About Phone” settings page revealing under-the-hood specifications, confirming that the phone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo octa-core chipset.