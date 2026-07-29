OnePlus N6X with MIL-STD-810H to Go On Sale on August 4

OnePlus has confirmed that the N6X will go on sale in India from 12 pm on August 4, 2026. Positioned below the recently launched N6, the new N6X will be the latest addition to the N series. Ahead of its release, OnePlus has revealed selected specifications, including details about its durability, display, design, and battery. In contrast, leaks have revealed information about the processor and price, which is expected to be around Rs 22,000.

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Key Highlights OnePlus reveals new details: the N6X smartphone will be MIL-STD-810H certified, confirming it will be resistant to major drops.

OnePlus N6X will be available in two colors: Burgundy Red and Ice Blue.

OnePlus N6X will be available for purchase starting August 4, 2026, 12.p.m Indian Standard Time.

Based on available leaks and official information, we believe the OnePlus N6X will offer strong specifications and a clean user interface, as OnePlus devices have not yet transitioned to Oppo’s ColourOS. Here is all we know so far.

Also Read: OnePlus Shuts Down Internationally, What Went Wrong

OnePlus N6X Goes on Sale August 4 with 120Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery With MIL-STD-810H

OnePlus India announced that the smartphone will go on sale after its official launch on July 31, 2026.

Display and Durability

Alongside revealing the sale date, OnePlus’s poster also shows the N6X with a flat screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, confirming it will have a 120Hz display.

Over and above, OnePlus also teased and revealed another poster confirming that the N6X phone promises durability out of the box with MIL-STD-810H durability certification from independent agencies, promising that the N6X phone can withstand Mechanical Shock, Vibration, High Temperature, Low Temperature, Thermal Shock, Sand and Dust, Humidity, Low Pressure (Altitude), Salt Fog, Rain and Blowing Rain, Explosives.