OnePlus N6X with MIL-STD-810H to Go On Sale on August 4

OnePlus has confirmed that the N6X will go on sale in India from 12 pm on August 4, 2026. Positioned below the recently launched N6, the new N6X will be the latest addition to the N series. Ahead of its release, OnePlus has revealed selected specifications, including details about its durability, display, design, and battery. In contrast, leaks have revealed information about the processor and price, which is expected to be around Rs 22,000.
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Key Highlights
OnePlus reveals new details: the N6X smartphone will be MIL-STD-810H certified, confirming it will be resistant to major drops.
OnePlus N6X will be available in two colors: Burgundy Red and Ice Blue.
OnePlus N6X will be available for purchase starting August 4, 2026, 12.p.m Indian Standard Time.
Based on available leaks and official information, we believe the OnePlus N6X will offer strong specifications and a clean user interface, as OnePlus devices have not yet transitioned to Oppo’s ColourOS. Here is all we know so far.
OnePlus N6X Goes on Sale August 4 with 120Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery With MIL-STD-810H
OnePlus India announced that the smartphone will go on sale after its official launch on July 31, 2026.
Display and Durability
Alongside revealing the sale date, OnePlus’s poster also shows the N6X with a flat screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, confirming it will have a 120Hz display.
Over and above, OnePlus also teased and revealed another poster confirming that the N6X phone promises durability out of the box with MIL-STD-810H durability certification from independent agencies, promising that the N6X phone can withstand Mechanical Shock, Vibration, High Temperature, Low Temperature, Thermal Shock, Sand and Dust, Humidity, Low Pressure (Altitude), Salt Fog, Rain and Blowing Rain, Explosives.
Although it’s worth noting that this is not certified by defence but rather by independent agencies that have tested products in various environments.
OnePlus N6X will also bring a 3.5mm jack, and on the rear, you get a dual-camera setup housed in a vertical module in the top-left corner.
The phone’s design draws inspiration from the OnePlus Nord 5 series and will come in two colours: new Burgundy Red and Ice Blue.
These are some of the confirmed specifications we know so far! If we go with the leaks, the OnePlus N6X’s processor and camera details are still under wraps.
Still, we do have leaks suggesting that OnePlus will go with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, possibly a 695 5G chipset, which offers pretty decent performance for the price.
OnePlus N6X’s elder sibling, the N6, comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 chipset onboard. Under the hood, we expect the N6X to come with two memory configurations, including 4GB and 6GB RAM, and 128GB and 256GB storage.
We will get to know more as OnePlus launches the N6X phone on July 31, 2026. We have a lot of phones lined up to launch in August, be it from Google’s flagship Pixel 11 series to the Redmi Note 17 series.
Are you excited for the new smartphone launches for the coming month?
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FAQs
When will the OnePlus N6X go on sale in India?
According to OnePlus’s confirmation, the N6X smartphone will go on sale from August 4, 2026, and will officially launch on July 31, 2026.
What display does the OnePlus N6X have?
OnePlus N6X will get a flat 120Hz display on the front, possibly an LCD. However, the screen size is not yet confirmed.
Is the OnePlus N6X durable?
OnePlus India recently revealed that its N6X smartphone will carry the MIL-STD-810H durability certification, indicating that the phone will be resistant to drops, vibration, temperature fluctuations, humidity, dust, and other harsh environmental conditions.
Which processor powers the OnePlus N6X?
Although OnePlus has not officially confirmed, leaks suggest that the upcoming OnePlus N6X smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.
What is the expected price of the OnePlus N6X?
According to leaks, the OnePlus N6x could be priced around Rs 22,000.