OnePlus N6X to Pack Snapdragon 695 5G with Bigger Battery

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next N6X smartphone on July 31, 2026. Ahead of the launch, we have some fresh leaks suggesting OnePlus will take a complete U-turn by bringing back hardware specifications from the past, including a 3.5 mm jack and an LCD panel. It will still retain the latest larger silicon-carbon battery, 5G connectivity, and Oxygen OS software. OnePlus seems to be taking a more careful approach amid the memory price hike.

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Key Highlights OnePlus N6X Fresh leaks surfaced online ahead of the July 31, 2026 launch.

Leaks suggest the phone will have a flat LCD screen, a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, up to 6GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

OnePlus India has already confirmed the phone will be launched in two colours with a OnePlus Nord 5-alike design

If you are looking to upgrade to a budget-friendly smartphone, we have you covered with everything we know so far about the OnePlus N6X.

OnePlus N6X to Sport a Nord 5-Inspired Design with a 7,000mAh Battery

OnePlus India has confirmed some specifications, including colour, battery life, and design. The OnePlus N6X will feature an older design inspired by the OnePlus Nord 5 phone.

It has a pill-shaped camera housed vertically on the top-left side, a polycarbonate back, a plastic chassis, and a flat front screen.

We also have confirmation that the phone will have a bigger 7,000mAh battery, promising up to 2.5 days of battery life.

The phone will come in two colour options: the all-new Burgundy Red and Iced Blue.

Also Read: OnePlus Shuts Down Internationally, What Went Wrong