OnePlus has launched the OnePlus N6 5G in India. This phone has the segment’s largest battery, the brand claims. For the unaware, OnePlus had already confirmed an 8000mAh battery on the phone. Along with this, the brand had confirmed many more details ahead of the launch. Thus, we will be first talking about the price of the phone. The N series has been launched by OnePlus in India to play on the price point. The OnePlus N6 is an affordable phone and is priced under Rs 25,000 from the brand. With bank discounts, the price goes down even further.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



OnePlus N6 5G: Price in India

OnePlus N6 5G has launched in India in two memory variants:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 22,999

6GB + 128GB = Rs 24,999

With an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000, the price will go down to Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. However, there will also be a special prime day sale discount with which the price will go down further by Rs 1,000 for both the variants. Thus, the effective price will become Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999. This discount period will be July 4, to July 6, 2026.

OnePlus N6 5G: Specifications in India

OnePlus N6 5G has launched in India with a 6.8-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200nits of peak brightness. It has a 50MP main camera at the rear with an 8MP front camera. Video recording on the OnePlus N6 5G can take place at 1080p 60fps and there is also support for dual-view video.

OnePlus N6 5G packs an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast-charging. It has seven years of battery health guarantee from the brand. The device will run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex with up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM. The phone has a 5300mm square cooling chamber. There are two colours of the phone – Fresh Mint and Midnight Green.