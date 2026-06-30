Apple May be Unhappy with Tata as iPhone 18 Pro Leaks

Apple will soon launch the iPhone 18 Pro models soon. The launch is expected in September 2026. Ahead of the launch, the iPhone 18 Pro design, and colour has been leaked. Not just that, but the list of suppliers, and components that are used have also been leaked. This is a sensitive list of suppliers and components of the iPhone 18 Pro. These details were posted on the dark web by the ransomware group that stole the data from the Tata Electroniccs. This Tata Group company has been a supplier of Apple for a long time for iPhones. The company assembles the iPhone for Apple in India. These iPhones do not only circulate within India, but also go out of the country as exports.

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Apple’s Trade Secrets Could Now be in Front of the World

Apple has always been very careful with its suppliers and its trade secrets. The components and list of suppliers give details over where Apple gets what worldwide. This could potentially upset Apple and sour its relationship with Tata Electronics. Apple’s rivals can now see who the vendors are for components.

Outside China, the Tata Group is one of the largest manufacturers and partners of Apple. As per Reuters, over 200,000 files have been leaked on the dark web by World Leaks. As per the publication, there are at least six files which outline where Apple is getting the components from for the iPhone 18 Pro, and who is supplying them. This includes details of chips on its main circuit board and parts of the battery and cameras.