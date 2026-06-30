Memory Costs Could Raise iPhone 17 Price by Rs 35,000
Apple’s recent global price hike might apply to all iPhone models, especially the latest iPhone 17 models, which are expected to see a Rs 35,000 increase, almost near to the top-tier 512 GB iPhone 17 model - Here is everything we know so far:
According to the latest rumors, the best-selling iPhone 17 might see a price hike of Rs 35,000. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will cost even more. This is due to the recent memory price hike driven by supply chain shortages, geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and the AI boom. Should you buy a new iPhone 17 before the price hike? Here is all we know so far.
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Key Highlights
After the recent memory price hike, Apple might increase the prices of its iPhone 17 models in a few months, according to leaks.
The base iPhone 17 variant might be hiked by Rs 35,000!
Apple has yet to confirm the price hike, but CEO Tik cook has previously warned about rising memory prices, so iPhone’s price hike may be high.
Supply Chain Squeeze: Memory Prices Hike Hints iPhone 17 Prices to Increase by Rs 35,000
Apple CEO Tim Cook warned of rising memory prices, and Apple recently announced a 20% global price hike for its products. The product line includes MacBooks, Macs, iPads, and even HomePods, which saw their prices increase.
So far, the iPhone’s price has not changed, but with memory prices surging recently, Apple might pass the cost to customers. In line with this news, it was reported that the iPhone 17’s base 256GB variant might increase by Rs 35,000, raising its price from Rs 82,990 to Rs 94,900, almost the price of the top-tier 512GB variant.
The price hike is not limited to the standard iPhone 17. Other models like the iPhone 17e are speculated to increase from Rs 64,900 to Rs 74,900, and the Apple iPhone Air’s price might rise from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,34,900.
Talking about the Pro models, the iPhone 17 Pro, which is currently selling for Rs 1,34,900, is speculated to be priced right in between Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,69,900, and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max will see a huge price increase from its current price of Rs 1,49,900, which is expected to be set between Rs 1,84,900 and Rs 1,99,900.
Apple has been working on several ambitious projects, including the iPhone 18 series with the Cupertino giant’s first-ever foldable, the iPhone Ultra/Fold, which is set to launch in September. Apple is even innovating, upgrading its MacBook lineup, with recent leaks suggesting its new MacBook Ultra will feature a touch-screen panel.
Although Apple is still sticking to its launch timeline, due to supply chain constraints, we might see a slight delay in shipments or in restocking the new iPhone after launch.
Talking about the launch, rumors speculate that Apple might launch its new iPhone 18 alongside iPhone Ultra and skip iPhone Air 2 on September 8, 2026. We are yet to receive confirmation on this.
The memory price surge is not a new issue; it has been for a while, and giants like Apple have been absorbing the costs. But now, as supply chain issues with the memory shortage are not being addressed, smartphone makers might pass on the additional cost to customers.
E-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon have announced their annual sale, offering discounts on iPhones, so if you are looking to upgrade to a new phone, this is the right time before price hikes.
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FAQs
What’s the current iPhone 17 Price in India?
As of now, the iPhone 17 price in India is Rs 82,990. Due to rising memory demand and supply chain constraints, rumors say the base variant price will increase to Rs 94,900.
Is there an iPhone 17 128GB?
Starting with the iPhone 17, Apple kept the base variant at 256GB, so no iPhone 17 128GB was ever released.
What are the latest updates on the Apple iPhone 17 Air?
As of now, the iPhone 17 Air is still under development. Fresh leaks suggest the new iPhone Air 2 might feature a dual-housed rear camera and a larger battery for improved efficiency.
Should you upgrade to a new iPhone 17?
Apple overnight increased the price of its product lineup by 20%! There is a chance that Apple might do the same for the iPhone if memory prices are not brought under control, so if you are looking for a must-upgrade, then yes, you can go with the iPhone 17 without any delays.
What’s the expected new iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India?
The top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at just Rs 1,49,900, though a recent rumor of a price hike suggests the base variant's price may be revised to Rs 1,84,900 and Rs 1,99,900.