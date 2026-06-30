Memory Costs Could Raise iPhone 17 Price by Rs 35,000

According to the latest rumors, the best-selling iPhone 17 might see a price hike of Rs 35,000. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will cost even more. This is due to the recent memory price hike driven by supply chain shortages, geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and the AI boom. Should you buy a new iPhone 17 before the price hike? Here is all we know so far.

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Key Highlights After the recent memory price hike, Apple might increase the prices of its iPhone 17 models in a few months, according to leaks.

The base iPhone 17 variant might be hiked by Rs 35,000!

Apple has yet to confirm the price hike, but CEO Tik cook has previously warned about rising memory prices, so iPhone’s price hike may be high.

Supply Chain Squeeze: Memory Prices Hike Hints iPhone 17 Prices to Increase by Rs 35,000

Apple CEO Tim Cook warned of rising memory prices, and Apple recently announced a 20% global price hike for its products. The product line includes MacBooks, Macs, iPads, and even HomePods, which saw their prices increase.

So far, the iPhone’s price has not changed, but with memory prices surging recently, Apple might pass the cost to customers. In line with this news, it was reported that the iPhone 17’s base 256GB variant might increase by Rs 35,000, raising its price from Rs 82,990 to Rs 94,900, almost the price of the top-tier 512GB variant.

The price hike is not limited to the standard iPhone 17. Other models like the iPhone 17e are speculated to increase from Rs 64,900 to Rs 74,900, and the Apple iPhone Air’s price might rise from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,34,900.