Bharti Airtel Gives Users More Choice With Its Range of Affordable Data Boosters

Mobile data consumption isn’t the same for every user. While some mainly browse social media, chat on messaging apps and check emails, others rely on mobile data for HD video streaming, online gaming, video calls, hotspot usage and downloading large files. Even with prepaid plans that include daily data, users can sometimes exhaust their quota before the day ends.

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Key Highlights

  • Airtel offers affordable data booster vouchers starting from Rs 33 for prepaid users.
  • The operator's Rs 33, Rs 39 and Rs 49 vouchers cater to different short-term data requirements.
  • Users can choose a data booster based on their usage instead of opting for a larger recharge.

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To address these occasional requirements, Airtel continues to offer a range of affordable data booster vouchers. Instead of a single add-on pack, the operator provides multiple options, allowing prepaid users to pick a voucher that matches their short-term data requirement.

Three Affordable Data Booster Options

Airtel currently offers three affordable data booster packs priced at Rs 33, Rs 39 and Rs 49. Although they are all designed to provide additional mobile data, each voucher caters to a different usage requirement.

VoucherData BenefitValiditySuitable For
Rs 332GB1 DayQuick data top-up after exhausting the daily quota
Rs 393GB/day (9GB total)3 DaysWeekend usage, travel, extra browsing and streaming
Rs 49Unlimited Data*1 DayHeavy one-day usage, hotspot, HD streaming and large downloads

*According to Airtel’s recharge portal, the Rs 49 voucher offers up to 20GB of high-speed data in a day, after which speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP).