Airtel Users Get Amazon Prime with Rs 838 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a large prepaid plans portfolio for the consumers. Sure, these plans are more expensive from one of its largest competitor, they are still valuable due to a wide presence of networks, even in rural areas. The plan we are going to focus on today is the Rs 838 prepaid option from Bharti Airtel. Users get Amazon Prime with this plan. This is its highlight. However, that is not all. There are more benefits bundled with the plan such as an Adobe subscription, another OTT (over-the-top) subscription of a major platform, unlimited 5G, and more. Let’s take a deeper look at this prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 838 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers the Rs 838 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. The service validity of the plan is only 56 days. The average cost of using this plan is Rs 14.96 per day. There are plenty of add-on benefits as mentioned above.

These benefits are Amazon Prime Lite and SonyLIV as part of the Airtel Xstream Play subscription. The OTT subscriptions are also offered for 56 days only. There is unlimited 5G data bundled for the users as well. This has a limit of 300GB of data consumption every 30 days with the 5G benefit. Airtel also offers Adobe Express Premium for 12 months with the plan. This subscription is worth Rs 4,000. Airtel also offers Safe Network services to the users. There is free Hellotunes bundled for the users as well.