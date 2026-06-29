Samsung to Launch Four Galaxy S27 Models – Adding S27 Pro
Samsung has started preparing for its upcoming flagship launch, the Galaxy S27 models. This year, the Korean giant has registered 4 Galaxy S27 models, including a new S27 Pro variant, and has officially ditched its slim-service lineup, the Edge series!
Korean giant Samsung is preparing for its next smartphone launch, the Galaxy S27 series. The launch is not near yet since Samsung usually releases it in the first quarter every year. The Galaxy S27 series is set to launch in Q1 2027. Ahead of the launch, details about the flagship models surfaced online as Samsung has begun certification testing of the S27 flagships. Let’s take a look at what Samsung is cooking!
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Key Highlights
Samsung is preparing to launch its next flagship, the Galaxy S27 models, which are appearing on certification sites.
The Galaxy S27 lineup will include 4 models, including a new Galaxy S27 Pro.
The phone will be powered by two Qualcomm variants: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Ultra.
Samsung Begins Galaxy S27 Certification, Edge Replaced by Pro
The leaks surfaced online show Samsung registering new model numbers: SM-S952U for Standard S27, SM-S956U for S27 Plus, SM-S957B for S27 Pro, and SM-S958U for S27 Ultra.
With the model number, a new phone, the Galaxy S27 Pro, surfaced online, and it’s confirmed that Samsung is not returning to slim models after facing a lot of criticism and low sales for the Galaxy S25 Edge series.
This is not the first time a Pro variant has appeared online; in fact, Samsung had registered an S26 Pro model last year prior to launch, but, for unforeseen reasons, the Pro variant never launched officially.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra: What Will Be Their Differences?
Although there is no confirmation or strong leaks about this specification, we expect Samsung might not follow a similar strategy for the Galaxy S27. As pe the latest leaks, the Galaxy S27 Pro will likely be a slightly trimmed-down version, skipping S-Pen support.
It might come with a 6.47-inch display and a trio of rear cameras, rather than the 6.9-inch display and quad-camera sensors in the Ultra variant. Usually, the Pro and Plus variants share the same display size.
Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus: What Will Be Their Differences?
Samsung is set to follow the same strategy for the standard and plus variants.
The standard variant will be compact, mostly with a 6.3-inch display for users seeking compact flagships. Pro users who don’t want the high-tier Pro or Ultra variant can choose the 6.7-inch Plus variant.
It looks like the Galaxy S27 Plus and Galaxy S27 Pro might have the same display size. Samsung will differentiate them by specs. Both the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Ultra variants, while the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus will use the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variants.
Are you excited for the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S27 series? And if you want us to cover anything specific about Galaxy S27, feel free to share your comments.
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FAQs
What’s the leaked Samsung S27 Price?
There is no confirmation of the Samsung Galaxy S27 price yet. Amid rising memory chip prices, rumors suggest it could be more expensive. We still need to wait for official confirmation.
What’s the leaked Samsung S27 Ultra Price?
The top-tier Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is still in pre-production. We have yet to get confirmation or leaks about the price. When it launches in Q1 2027, there could be a price hike due to ongoing memory shortages.
Is there a Samsung S27 Pro?
According to Samsung's latest certification filing, the Galaxy S27 Pro will likely launch alongside three other models. It will offer a larger screen and battery and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC.
What’s the Samsung S27 Ultra Release Date?
Six months ago, Samsung began certification testing for its Galaxy S27 models, including the S27 Ultra, hinting that there are no timeline delays. Following Samsung's strategy, the Galaxy S27 and S27 Ultra will likely launch in Q1 2027, between January and April.
Is Samsung Galaxy S27 getting a new design?
According to leaks and rumors, Samsung is changing its design language, with the Galaxy S27 spotted with a vertically housed rear camera in a new maroon color.