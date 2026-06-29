Korean giant Samsung is preparing for its next smartphone launch, the Galaxy S27 series. The launch is not near yet since Samsung usually releases it in the first quarter every year. The Galaxy S27 series is set to launch in Q1 2027. Ahead of the launch, details about the flagship models surfaced online as Samsung has begun certification testing of the S27 flagships. Let’s take a look at what Samsung is cooking!

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Key Highlights Samsung is preparing to launch its next flagship, the Galaxy S27 models, which are appearing on certification sites.

The Galaxy S27 lineup will include 4 models, including a new Galaxy S27 Pro.

The phone will be powered by two Qualcomm variants: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Ultra.

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Samsung Begins Galaxy S27 Certification, Edge Replaced by Pro

The leaks surfaced online show Samsung registering new model numbers: SM-S952U for Standard S27, SM-S956U for S27 Plus, SM-S957B for S27 Pro, and SM-S958U for S27 Ultra.

With the model number, a new phone, the Galaxy S27 Pro, surfaced online, and it’s confirmed that Samsung is not returning to slim models after facing a lot of criticism and low sales for the Galaxy S25 Edge series.

This is not the first time a Pro variant has appeared online; in fact, Samsung had registered an S26 Pro model last year prior to launch, but, for unforeseen reasons, the Pro variant never launched officially.

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