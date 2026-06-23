Samsung FCC Listing Reveals a ‘Galaxy Z Fold Wide’ Model
A recent FCC listing shares Samsung’s three new foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and a third new foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold Wide, with wider dimensions and a trio of rear cameras, which shows similarities to the much-anticipated iPhone Ultra/Fold. Here is everything we know so far
Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable, flip phone, and watch. A recent FCC certification listing confirms that Samsung is all set for its July 22 launch (launch date is not yet confirmed). The FCC listing doesn’t reveal any specifications or features in detail, but we do get a sneak peek at the hardware components and the model’s names, which share a new model name called the “Wide fold” as an addition to the existing foldable.
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Key Highlights
The Korean giant, Samsung, is all set to launch its new foldable this year.
A recent FCC listing shows three foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 9, and a Galaxy Z Fold Wide.
The newly appeared Galaxy Z Fold Wide’s dummy units surfaced online, showing a similar design inspired by the upcoming iPhone Ultra/Fold.
As per the listing, there are three folldables expected this year, including a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.Apart from the foldables, we expect Samsung to update its watch series with the launch of its new Watch 9 series. Here is everything we know so far:
FCC Listing Reveals Three Foldables – Samsung Working on a Galaxy Z Fold Wide?
The FCC listing gave a hint that Samsung is not settling for two, but instead 3 foldables are set to launch. This year, Samsung is set to launch the updated versions of its existing lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. However, the real twist is with a new Galaxy Z Fold Wide, which appeared on the FCC Listing.
The list also covers the wireless capabilities of these foldalbes which include the phone to support G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide has been secretly under development for quite some time. However, prominent tipster Iceuniverse shared a first look at the dummy unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, which looks kinda similar to the upcoming iPhone Ultra/iPhone Fold, which is set to launch in September instead.
The dummy units show that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide is coming with a wider dimension compared to the current Z Foldable variant. The phone appears on a boxy design with a duo-housed camera on the rear.
Latest development shares that the new foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Fold Wide with Watch 9 series, will be launching on July 22.
This does make sense for Samsung as pushing the launch further will overlap its launch with Google Pixel series, which also has a foldable, and further with the iPhone launch, where Apple is also expected to launch a foldable this year. The exact launch date is not yet confirmed officially by Samsung.
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FAQs
What are the Galaxy Z Fold Wide’s dimensions?
As the model name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide gets a wider dimension, where recent leaks share the dimensions asUnfolded: 161.4 × 123.9 × 4.3 mm
Folded: 82.2 × 123.9 × 9.8 mm.
What’s the expected Galaxy Z Fold Wide Price?
As of now, there is no confirmation on the price, but if we go by leaks, the Z Fold Wide will be getting a rough price tag of $1999, which translates to around Rs 1,90,000. This is the exact price expected for the iPhone Ultra/Fold as well.
What’s the expected Galaxy Z Fold Wide Release Date?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide will be launched alongside other Galaxy Z foldables, including the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, through their Unpacked Event. The event date is yet to be confirmed by Samsung.
How is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide different from the regular Galaxy Z Fold?
Based on the leaked dummy unit, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide is expected to feature a wider design than the standard Galaxy Z Fold models. The wider form factor could make the cover screen more comfortable for everyday tasks such as typing, browsing and watching videos.
When is Samsung expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold Wide?
Reports suggest Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Fold Wide alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. While July is being widely tipped, Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date.