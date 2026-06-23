Samsung FCC Listing Reveals a ‘Galaxy Z Fold Wide’ Model

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable, flip phone, and watch. A recent FCC certification listing confirms that Samsung is all set for its July 22 launch (launch date is not yet confirmed). The FCC listing doesn’t reveal any specifications or features in detail, but we do get a sneak peek at the hardware components and the model’s names, which share a new model name called the “Wide fold” as an addition to the existing foldable.

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Key Highlights The Korean giant, Samsung, is all set to launch its new foldable this year.

A recent FCC listing shows three foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 9, and a Galaxy Z Fold Wide.

The newly appeared Galaxy Z Fold Wide’s dummy units surfaced online, showing a similar design inspired by the upcoming iPhone Ultra/Fold.

As per the listing, there are three folldables expected this year, including a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.Apart from the foldables, we expect Samsung to update its watch series with the launch of its new Watch 9 series. Here is everything we know so far:

Also Read: Samsung Teases Galaxy M47 5g “Next Level Monster” in India

FCC Listing Reveals Three Foldables – Samsung Working on a Galaxy Z Fold Wide?

The FCC listing gave a hint that Samsung is not settling for two, but instead 3 foldables are set to launch. This year, Samsung is set to launch the updated versions of its existing lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. However, the real twist is with a new Galaxy Z Fold Wide, which appeared on the FCC Listing.