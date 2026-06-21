Jio vs Vodafone Idea Rs 859 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea offer two similar priced plans. We are talking about the Rs 859 plans of both telcos. Thus, if this is what you want to recharge with, we will compare the plans for you to ensure that you can get the best deal out there. Jio offers the 859 plan with 84 days of service validity, and so does Vodafone Idea (Vi). This plan is what would suit most Indians right now when it comes to medium-term validity. What’s interesting is that both the plans offer 5G to users. Let’s take a look at the plan and their benefits.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea both offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 859 with 84 days of validity.

Jio provides 2GB of daily data, while Vi offers 1.5GB of daily data.

Jio bundles JioHotstar access and a Google Gemini AI Pro subscription with the plan.

Vi includes benefits such as Data Delight, Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Vi MTV access.

Both plans offer 5G access, but Jio's offering is more generous in terms of bundled benefits and data allowance.

Reliance Jio Rs 859 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 859 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This plan also offers JioHotstar access for three months. There is free 50GB of free cloud storage as well. Users will also get Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 for 18 months with this plan. To keep getting the benefit for 18 months, Jio users need to continuously rechage with the Rs 349 plan or more. There is no limits to how much data users can consume with 5G with this plan. The service validity of this plan is 84 days.