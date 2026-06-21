Jio New Phone Under Rs 800 with 4G

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, has a new phone under Rs 800 for the customers. This phone is priced at Rs 799, and it is a 4G phone, meant for the low income segment of the society. There are millions of 2G users in India, and they can’t upgrade to 4G because of two reasons. One is that the 4G phones are expensive for them, and do not fit their budget. Second is that they do not understand touch screen phones, they only want phones with keypad. Thus, to help out such users, Jio has been offering JioBharat series of phones. The latest in this series is the JioBharat V4. This phone is now available for the users via the official website of JioMart, Jio.com, and also Reliance Jio official retail stores and Reliance Digital. Let’s take a look at the features of the phone.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat V4 feature phone at a price of Rs 799.

The phone is designed for users looking to upgrade from 2G to 4G while retaining a keypad-based experience.

JioBharat V4 supports entertainment features such as video streaming, movies, and sports highlights over Jio's 4G network.

The device comes with JioPay support, enabling users to make UPI payments directly from the feature phone.

It is available in Blue and Black colour options through JioMart, Jio.com, Reliance Digital, and Jio retail stores.

Reliance Jio JioBharat V4 Series Features and Specifications

Reliance Jio has a modern design for a feature phone. It is available in Blue and Black colour, and it is priced at Rs 799 only. Jio calls it the Safety First Phone. There are smart features on this phone such as Monitoring and User Manager. This way, you can stay connected with your loved ones. Along with this, users can watch movies, stream videos, and catch sport highlights on the phone all powered by Jio’s 4G network. There is also the feature to use JioPay, for securing UPI payments.