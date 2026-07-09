Jio New Rs 55 Plan with JioTV Pro Launched

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has launched a new Rs 55 plan for the users. Jio, on Wednesday, said that the Rs 55 plan is actually an add-on pack. With this plan, users will get access to more than 1000 live TV channels. This pack has a 30 day validity. Along with a monthly validity, users also get access to 150 premium channels.

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Users get access to premium channels from Warner Bros Discovery, Sun TV Network, Sony Entertainment, JioStar, and ETV. When the users recharge with this pack, they can just go to the JioTV app on their choice of device, log-in with the recharged Jio number, and start watching. This is basically eliminating the need for recharging with TV channel packs.

Note that this is not a mobile prepaid plan. So you do not get any service validity, voice, data or SMS benefits. Further, subscribers need to have an either active prepaid or postpaid connection to enjoy TV streaming. This will only work on a single mobile device via the JioTV app. The plan is available for users to recharge with via online and offline platforms.

Reliance Jio Rs 55 plan looks like a great offer from the telecom operator. Not many plans like this exist in the industry right now. Jio is the largest telecom operator in India. One simple add-on, which could be essential to hundreds of millions of customers, can bring in a huge additional revenue for the company.

It can also help with boosting the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the telecom operator. Reliance Jio wants to capture the TV viewing audience, and wants them to get access to affordable TV with live channels on the go. This is something which could be replicated by the competitors including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the future as well.