JioMotive OBD Tracker Gets a Price Cut

A few years back, Reliance Jio introduced the JioMotive OBD tracker. This is a tracker built for automotives such as your cars. It is meant for regular consumers. Jio sells it as a tool which allows users to keep track of where their car is, and it can also be used by small business owners running taxis. Small fleets of cars can be supported by this tracker (up to 5 cars). This product is powered by the Jio SIM. It is Jio SIM locked, meaning, you can’t really use an Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) or BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) SIM cards in this tracker. Before we talk more about the specifications or the features of JioMotive OBD, let’s focus on the price. The price of JioMotive OBD went down in the country after the launch. Let’s take a look at the updated price.

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JioMotive OBD GPS Tracker Price in India

JioMotive OBD GPS tracker was launched in India for Rs 4,999. The price has now been cut down to Rs 2,999. This means a price cut of Rs 2,000. At Rs 2,999, this is a pretty interesting and good value device for the users. On Amazon India, JioMotive OBD has been rated 3.8 with more than 1,700 ratings.

JioMotive OBD GPS Tracker: What to Know

JioMotive OBD GPS tracker can be connected with the JioThings app available for both the iPhones and the Android devices. With the JioMotive, users get real-time GPS tracking, in-car Wi-Fi access, geo-fencing, and time-fencing, along with other things such as Vehicle Health, Driving Behaviour Analysis, and more.