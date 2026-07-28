Vivo S2 India Launch Officially Teased

Vivo S2 will launch soon in India. The device was already being speculated to launch in the country. Vivo S2 will be the successor to the Vivo S1, which launched in India in 2019. Without sharing much about the phone, the Vivo S2 has officially been teased by the brand. The launch date has not been announced by the brand. However, as per the expectations, the launch will take place in the first or second week of August 2026. The teaser for the phone has been shared on X.

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The renders of Vivo S2 were already out online by tipsters. The official teaser shared by Vivo shows that the renders shared online were true. There are two camera sensors at the back, and a ring light, and a flash. The camera island is just like what we saw on the iPhone Air. On the teaser, Vivo has shared the white variant of the phone. Vivo S2 has a polycarbonate frame and back panel, while the display has a curved screen. The dummy units which surfaced online were in black and rose gold finishes.

Vivo S2 Price Tipped Online

Vivo S2 is expected to arrive in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB memory variants. These units are expected to be listed at Rs 38,000 and Rs 42,000, respectively. This is a much more premium price than what the Vivo S1 launched for. The Vivo S1 was launched in India for around Rs 17,000. However, the S1 was more of a budget device with less power, however, with the Vivo S2 we expect an OLED display with high-refresh rate. It is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. Some reports also suggest that the Vivo S2 is also is also tipped to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC. The phone could also feature a 7000mAh battery. To stay updated with the tech developments, keep reading TelecomTalk.