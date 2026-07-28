Poco M8 Power to Feature OLED Display and Snapdragon SoC

Poco is gearing up to launch its next budget-friendly smartphone, the Poco M8 Power. This power-centric phone has a larger battery, promising up to three days of battery life, an OLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset that supports 5G connectivity, and will launch on August 4, 2026.

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Key Highlights Poco M8 Power 5G smartphone will come with a bigger battery and an OLED panel, making it a good choice for multimedia consumption.

The Poco M8 Power will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear.

The M8 Power will have a unique Orange Colour option.

Xiaomi’s subsidiary has started teasing a smartphone with the tagline “Power Your Binge,” hinting it will focus more on multimedia consumption. Here is everything we know so far:

Also Read: POCO M8 Power India Variant Could be Rebadged Redmi Note 17

POCO M8 Power to Launch on August 4 with OLED Display and 5G Connectivity

Poco is gearing up to launch its next budget-friendly 5G phone for the Indian market on August 4.

Ahead of the launch, we have fresh leaks about the smartphone’s specifications.

The phone features a camera setup, with a horizontal module positioned on the right side with the POCO logo. The teaser shows it comes in a unique orange colour option.

Under the hood, Poco confirmed details about the display and battery.

The phone will have a larger 8000mAh battery, promising up to three days of battery life on a full charge.

Also Read: Xiaomi Power Bank 5i with 20000mAh Battery Launched

Poco also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, one of Qualcomm’s latest 5G chips, launched in December 2025.