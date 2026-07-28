Poco M8 Power to Feature OLED Display and Snapdragon SoC

Highlights
- Poco M8 Power will have a flat 7-inch AMOLED panel on the front, promising vibrant colours for multimedia consumption.
- Under the hood, the phone will have an 8,000mAh battery, promising three days of battery life.
- The phone will have a 50MP rear sensor with either an Ultrawide or Macro sensor.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Poco is gearing up to launch its next budget-friendly smartphone, the Poco M8 Power. This power-centric phone has a larger battery, promising up to three days of battery life, an OLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset that supports 5G connectivity, and will launch on August 4, 2026.
Key Highlights
- Poco M8 Power 5G smartphone will come with a bigger battery and an OLED panel, making it a good choice for multimedia consumption.
- The Poco M8 Power will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear.
- The M8 Power will have a unique Orange Colour option.
Xiaomi’s subsidiary has started teasing a smartphone with the tagline “Power Your Binge,” hinting it will focus more on multimedia consumption. Here is everything we know so far:
Also Read: POCO M8 Power India Variant Could be Rebadged Redmi Note 17
POCO M8 Power to Launch on August 4 with OLED Display and 5G Connectivity
Poco is gearing up to launch its next budget-friendly 5G phone for the Indian market on August 4.
Ahead of the launch, we have fresh leaks about the smartphone’s specifications.
The phone features a camera setup, with a horizontal module positioned on the right side with the POCO logo. The teaser shows it comes in a unique orange colour option.
Under the hood, Poco confirmed details about the display and battery.
The phone will have a larger 8000mAh battery, promising up to three days of battery life on a full charge.
Also Read: Xiaomi Power Bank 5i with 20000mAh Battery Launched
Poco also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, one of Qualcomm’s latest 5G chips, launched in December 2025.